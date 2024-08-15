Media personality, Verydarkman, has made pointers about those who caused the death of the late singer Mohbad

He linked a statement made by Karimot, Mohbad's sister-in-law who asked Wunmi, the singer's widow to share what she knows about his death

Verydarkman also indicted actress Iyabo Ojo and noted that she has stopped seeking justice for the deceased because she has an idea of what happened to him

Media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has stated no one is seeking justice for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad because he wasn't making the trends anymore.

He affirmed that Wunmi, the deceased's widow has an idea of what killed the Peace crooner, including Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Verydarkman tackles Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad's death. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Recall that Wunmi's step-sister, Karimot, had said that the widow knew what killed Mohbad and she was with his phone containing some confidential information.

In a video played by VDM, Mohbad had asked Wunmi about the phone and noted that his old WhatsApp was in it.

VDM also shared another video where Iyabo Ojo said the CCTV was outside Mohbad's house. Besides, Mohbad died inside the house, so it could not be ascertained what killed him inside the home.

The singer died after he was treated by a nurse Wunmi reportedly called to the house, says VDM. Several allegations have made the case more complicated and VDM said the police and others concerned are not looking into these issues because they do not want him to give him credit for his revelations.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions to Verydarkman's video

Several netizens have commented on VDM's video. See some of the reactions below:

@realsarahemmanuel:

"If Mohbad never stands up kill one person, the rest nor go get sense."

@doctall_kingsley:

"For abroad once anything happens to your spouse, you are the first suspect but Nigerians and sentiment na 5&6."

@everythingfurniture.ng:

"What y’all don’t understand is that Karimo is using Wumi as a weapon to fight her mother for abandoning her & using the USA green card elsewhere in America. May God help them."

@qwiin_abby:

"This girl is not innocent @ all."

@characterchief:

"Many evidence but be like the Wunmi get many backings."

VDM fights Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had called out Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad in a new post.

The activist and Ojo have been at loggerheads for a couple of days now and have been exchanging words publicly.

In his post, he asked the actress what happened to Mohbad as he claimed that the mother of two was hiding some things from people.

Source: Legit.ng