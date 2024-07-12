Mohbad's widow Wunmi Aloba in a recent post shared how the "number 12" has significantly affected her life

The late singer's wife who gave reasons revealed that “Number “12” is really a weird number to her

Wunmi's post has stirred reactions from netizens as many insisted she conducted a DNA test on the singer's son

Wunmi Aloba, the wife of the late rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has spurred emotions as she revealed how the "number 12" has significantly affected her life.

Mohbad's widow, who has continued to mourn the late singer, disclosed in a post via her Instagram story that "number 12" was strange to her.

She revealed that she lost her husband Mohbad on the 12 and gave a birthday to their son Liam on the same date that matched with the figure.

In her words:

“Number “12” is really a weird number to me. The date i lost my husband and also the date i had Liam”

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad died on September 12 2023, in Lagos, at the age of 27, while his son Liam was born on April 12 2023.

See Wunmi's post below:

What people are saying about Wunmi's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

sense___88:

"He no bad if you do dna on this date too."

governor_59:

"Lol D FIRST WOMAN TO RUN AWAY FROM DNA."

olofofonaija1:

"Today is 12th. Do the DNA today."

topsonajeh:

"Everyone asking for DNA here has your father done yours???"

bobbylekzy9:

"That’s plan work until DNA is confirmed."

bob_bharichy:

"Mk dey go arrest this girl first wit d pikin # mk we do force dna for her."

presh.nickie:

"I can feel her pain. No one deserves this."

telcar.drive:

"Madam stop bringing care giving attitude to the net as if you care."

Mohbad’s sister-in-law denies Wunmi and mother

Karimot, the late singer's wife's sister, had brazenly declared that she no longer wanted to share blood ties with the young widow, Wunmi.

She stated that she had disowned both Wunmi and their mother and revealed that despite standing by her sister's side throughout the trying times of Mohbad's sudden death, the mother of one was stabbing her in the back.

Karimot also claimed that Wunmi had misled the public about some issues surrounding her husband's death.

