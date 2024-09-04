Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla and her Tanzanian man, Juma Jux have been disturbing not just our timelines, but the entire city of Lagos

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Prsicialla put up a show at the international airport to welcome Jux to Nigeria

A new video of the love birds having dinner and singing to each other has surfaced on the internet, and fans cannot seem to get enough of them

Iyabo Ojo must be reeling with happiness as her daughter and in-law have literally taken over the entire city.

The actress' daughter, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux, a Tanzanian music star, are in love and are not ready to hide their feelings for each other.

Iyabo Ojo's Daughter Priscilla and her man have dinner together. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The duo broke the internet with a video of them rocking traditional attires, while fans speculated that they were already traditionally hitched.

More recently, a sweet video for the love birds has surfaced on the internet, making fans gush even more.

In the footage, Priscilla and Juma Juma Jux romantically sing to each other while they have dinner. It is a beautiful sight and a clear case of two people in love, basking in each other's company.

Watch video here:

It will be recalled that Blessing CEO appreciated Iyabo Ojo's parenting skills in a video that went viral several days ago. According to her, the actress managed to singlehandedly raise her only daughter in a difficult generation.

Priscy and her man spur reactions on net

See how some Nigerians have reacted to the clip of the couple:

@cruizzkitchen_1:

"What do people enjoy in relationship??"

@__arike_adey:

"Love is sweet o. when money dey, love is sweeter>'

@JesusNotGod_:

"Dem go soon breakup and we go rest."

@@iamphenomphilip:

"It's her time to be happy and enjoy life with her man. Congratulations to them."

@wayas_opinion:

"Make everybody go rest. No dey shove love down out throat"

@trendyzbulletin:

"Make her mama go answer VDM."

@_iRoyalty_:

"This relationship is fake."

Iyabo Ojo Shares Couple’s Hashtag

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared more details about her daughter Priscilla’s engagement with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Shortly after news of the couple’s engagement went viral, the movie star posted a video of the couple and accompanied it with their hashtag.

Iyabo Ojo’s post drew the attention of many Nigerians, who dropped their hot takes on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng