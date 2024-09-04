Nigerian actor Yomi Fabiyi has shared a fresh piece of information from his ongoing private investigation into the death of Mohbad.

According to a post shared by the thespian, a video of the last Nigerian singer's house was posted online

He pointed out what the police have newly found at his house that will aid their investigation in the matter of interest

Controversial Nigeria actor Yomi Fabiyi has given an update on an investigation he is carrying with a Human Rights Organization on the death of music maker Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Fabiyi shared a new video recording online featuring the house of the late Mohbad. He said they have newly disclosed two CCTV cameras outside the building.

Yomi Fabiyi says police found CCTV cameras. Credit: @iam_mohbad, @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

He also noted that the police extracted the content to aid their investigation further.

Yomi Fabiyi wrote:

"A proper scrutiny into Mohbad’s house, CCTV cameras were captured seating under the roof, facing the gates. The Police should officially extract the content of this cameras. Some clues will be there.'

"As a Human Rights Organization, it is pertinent to investigate properly, dig deep, and search for clue and closure in any matter of interest with utmost neutrality, honesty, and professionalism, hence the need for this excercise and documentation."

Watch video here:

How Nigerians reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@akeju.olamide.9:

"Iwoyi laro yin egbon 😂😂😂cloud chaser isonu."

@iam_timi24:

"Aunty iyabo say no camera for mohbad house."

@excel_homesltd:

"Private investigation and you are bringing it to social media, bro you are just catching cruise."

@crownthe_best:

"By the time you get to know what kpai Mohbad you self won’t be be able to talk again."

@yesnamie:

"Wetin Iyabo Ojo no fit do na just to dey do cho cho she knows! Awon clout chaser."

@timzy445_oniroyin_efe:

"God bless you sir."

@tiolu_nimi:

"So you think the perpetrators would still evidence on the CCTV cameras?"

Yomi Fabiyi, Karimos Set to hold prayers

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has appealed to Karimot, the sister-in-law of Mohbad, to appear before the court to share what she knows about his death.

He also applauded her for standing for justice and encouraged her to join others in a peaceful walk for the late singer.

The movie star noted that Wunmi, the widow of the Feel crooner, wanted justice for her husband, and it would be done the right way.

Source: Legit.ng