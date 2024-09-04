Verydarkman has shared his evidence about Iyabo Ojo being aware of what led to the death of the late singer Mohbad

The social media critic shared his proof of how Iyabo Ojo has been logging into Mohbad's widow Wunmi's Instagram account

According to the VDM, Iyabo Ojo has been the one posting on Wunmi's behalf, a claim that has caused a buzz online

As the controversies surrounding singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death remain unsolved close to a year after his demise, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has caused another uproar.

He shared his latest revelation in a recent video, just days before the former Marlian signee's first anniversary.

VDM claims Iyabo Ojo knows more about Mohbad's death. Credit: @verydarkblackman @iyaboojofespris mohbad

Verydarkman, aka VDM, shared his proof about Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo running the Instagram account of Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, in a video circulating on social media.

The critic, who shared how he contacted the service of a hacker to get the evidence, claimed Iyabo Ojo was running her account and Wunmi's Instagram page via the same phone.

VDM insisted the actress knew what happened to the late Mohbad, as he also shared an old video of the actress speaking about his death.

The critic said he was ready if Iyabo sued him for defamation and expressed his willingness to work with the police.

He wrote in a caption:

"New evidence shows Iyabo ojo may likely know more as to what happened to mohbad,,unless God is man will the truth not come out @nigeriapoliceforce I am ready to come drop more evidence when you need me."

Watch the video of VDM sharing his evidence below:

Netizens react to VDM's new video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

capitalfragrance:

"Make una protect vdm at any cost bruh is working."

inumidun_:

"IP belongs to meta, open your eyes before you get yourself in hot water."

iclass_photography:

"Something is fishy Fr."

1738rpm:

"Your h.acker might not be as clever as you think, and they could land you in a difficult situation. The IP address you found actually belongs to Meta, pointing to one of their servers, not the user’s personal IP."

annesodipe

"This guy need something to give him happiness. He is a bitter fellow."

Wunmi's sister Karimot apologises to Mohbad's dad

In other reports, the late Mohbad’s wife Wunmi’s sister apologised to his father, Joseph Aloba.

Karimot expressed remorse for all the things she had posted about Mohbad’s dad online.

Her apology note was met with mixed reactions from netizens with a number of them blasting her.

