In a twist, Daddy Freeze has applauded singer Rema over his N105 million to a church in Benin, Edo state

Daddy Freeze, in an explanation, shared why the Calm Down crooner should have donated more than N105 million

The media personality's unexpected applause towards Rema's action has stirred reactions from online users

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has reacted to singer Divine Ikubor Rema's hefty donation to a church.

Recall that Rema, during his Thanksgiving, alongside family members at Christ Embassy, donated a whopping N105 million to the church, causing an uproar.

Daddy Freeze says Rema should have donated more

However, the media personality known for criticising pastors said the Calm Down star should have given more to the church.

According to Daddy Freeze, Rema gave N105m to a church that sowed their seed in him.

While announcing his donation, Rema recalled how the church opened a shop for his mother after they lost their dad when he was eight years old. He revealed the shop provided for him and his family during that difficult time, as everything was taken away from them after their father’s death.

Daddy Freeze argued that Rema should have even given more.

He wrote:

"So unlike you going to sow your seed in church, Rema is taking part of his ‘Harvest’ to those who sowed their seed in him. As far as I’m concerned he should even give them more. God bless the pastor that sowed into his family."

See Daddy Freeze's post below:

People react to Daddy Freeze's comment

See some of the reactions below:

yhucee_nwokeoma:

"The only time daddy freeze support church and it’s worth it."

home_solutions_ng:

"666 rest in Jesus powerful name."

njemanzee:

"You're confusing people. Where did they get to give him? Was it not from the collective purse of others who had given?"

emmycloud68:

"Na so church suppose be, help establish those in need in your church, most of your youth in school barely feed, most after Sunday no food to eat... I love what Rema did, kudos to the church for what they did for them years ago."

