Ossai Ovie Success has reacted to the huge donation Rema gave to Christ Embassy Church in Benin when he went for his concert

Rema had given the sum of N105 million to Christ Embassy Church in appreciation of what they did for his family

In a post by Ovie, he said that Rema gave to church without being born again and noted that it was a waste of resources

Special Assistant to Delta state governor, Ossai Ovie Success, has reacted to the money donation Divine Ikubor, aka, Rema gave to Christ Embassy church in Edo state.

Legit.ng had reported that Rema had appreciated the church for its contribution to his life and that of his family. He gave the sum of N105 million to the church in Edo state.

Reacting to the philanthropic act by the Baby Calm Down crooner, Ovie said that Rema was not born again, so his donation was spiritually futile.

Ovie shares what God wants

In the post, the controversial special assistance added that it was disappointing that Rema made the move.

He further stated that giving to a church without being born again may not resonate with God. As God desires the hearts and soul of his creation, not their wealth.

Daddy Freeze slams Ovie

Also reacting to Ovie's observation about Rema's donation, media personality Daddy Freeze asked Ovie what being born again meant.

He asked if it was because the singer, who loves smoking, had tattoos, or he pierced his ear.

He also asked if it was because Rema does not sing in tongues. Furthermore, he noted that God looks at the heart, and not at outward appearance.

What fans said about Ovie's post

Reactions have trailed what Ovie said about Rema. Here are some of the comments below:

@adesuwamomodu:

"Mr oversabi how did you know that he didn’t give his life to Christ assistant Jesus."

@daddyfreeze:

"Why would you say he hasn’t given his life? Because of tattoos, piercings or because he is not singing in tongues? God, unlike uu, looks at the heart not at outward appearance."

@realyemisolade:

"He should give his life to Rema so he can collect his own Rematithe."

@asachina1:

"But check am o he is right. Normally church suppose dey win souls for christ. Not moni making venture."

@c_chidera:

"You that gave your life to God, how much have you donated?"

@fundsfrosh:

"When gov aide turn to assistant Jesus?"

@edelove1:

"Dem for reject am nau, awon judges sitting by the right hand of the Most High like holier than thou."

@bawawalkat:

"The way church goers automatically think they already got a sure ticket to heaven baffles me.'

@iam_alomatik:

"Who are you to judge who gave his life and doesn’t to God hypothetically speaking."

@homespacesrealty:

"We see you have been appointed by God as his deputy."

Social media user slams Rema

Legit.ng had reported that a social media user had blasted Rema for giving a lady who climbed the stage a sum of N2 million during his concert in Benin.

The singer hugged the lady when his bouncer wanted to rough handle her, and he gave her the cash gift.

Before then, he had kicked a male fan from the stage when he attempted to climb it in order to touch Rema.

