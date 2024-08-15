Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, recently tried to linkup singer Portable with Grammy-nominated Jamaican star, Spice

In a video making the rounds, Freeze tried to set up both singers together for a romantic relationship

Spice, who did not seem to know what to make of the situation, asked for female fans to advise her and they did

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, was recently almost match-made with Jamaican dancehall singer Spice.

It all started when the Love and Hip-Hop star was a guest on media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live show.

They talked about a variety of topics on the show, including Spice’s love life. She seemed interested in having a Nigerian partner, particularly a Yoruba one, and Daddy Freeze told her about Portable.

Fans react as Daddy Freeze tries to link up Spice and Portable for a relationship. Photos: @portablebaeby, @spiceofficial

The media personality told Spice that Portable was also a singer like her and they would be a perfect match. The Grammy-nominated star then proceeded to say the things she didn’t want in a man.

According to Spice, she doesn’t want a man who would have too many wives or try to change the way she dresses because she likes to expose her body. Not stopping there, the music star called on the audience on the live show to steer her in the right direction.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Portable getting matched with Spice

The video of Daddy Freeze trying to match Spice with Portable went viral, and it drew hilarious comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Surefits_thriftwears:

“Run ooo.”

emmanuel_nwosibe:

“Them use aunty dey catch cruise she still dey there de shine teeth.”

Ebundearie:

“Good match. 2 Werenism.😂.”

Agnes_o.o:

“Portable needs some Spice in his life but not this Spice abeg. Spice, freeze dey whine you abeg 😂😂😂.”

cest_moi_betsyikeme:

“This is just rude.”

Mr_fenach:

“She's excited already.”

ellenluxuryhair:

“This Daddy freeze fit be Aunty Kemi Husband 😂.”

Martinmoselle:

“Is Daddy Freeze not aware that Portable already has many wives?”

edoqhe:

“No way 😂.”

Portable flies to Abuja amid protest

Legit.ng reported that the controversial Nigerian singer had sparked reactions online after he shared a video on his page leaving Lagos for Abuja.

In the viral clip, Portable was heard bragging about flying first class and not being scared of the Hunger Protests happening across the country.

The singer noted that he was going to Abuja and would be performing at a show in the nation's capital later that night.

