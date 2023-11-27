Outspoken OAP Daddy Freeze has once again stirred up a major conversation online as he goes after Nigerian clergymen

The religious critic, in a video, stirred reactions online as he tackled Nigerian pastors, noting that he had never seen them perform true miracles

Daddy Freeze's comment is coming as a counter to Pastor Adeboye's snow miracle in Colorado some years back

Famous media personality and religious critic Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has sparked reactions online as a clip of him tackling Nigerian pastors goes viral.

In the viral video, Daddy Freeze noted that he had never seen a Nigerian pastor who brought a celebrity who died back to life.

The popular MC noted in his trending video that he would join any church whose pastor can bring young singer Mohbad or gospel singer Osinachi back to life.

Daddy Freeze dares Nigerian pastors to heal Mr Ibu's leg

In his viral video, Daddy Freeze dared Nigerian pastors to heal Mr Ibu's leg.

The veteran actor, who recently lost his leg due to a health issue, was used as a reference point by Daddy Freeze.

Daddy Freeze's comment comes days after he lost his Instagram page for tackling Pastor Adeboye over his alleged snow miracle in Colorado.

Watch Daddy Freeze's video below:

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's video

See how netizens reacted to Daddy Freeze's video daring Nigerian pastors:

@decents_officer:

"But Daddy Freeze you're also a pastor I never see you perform miracles."

@eliword2:

"My daddy is a pastor and always performing a miracle so if you have any dead body you can bring it he will wake him /her up by God Grace."

@crownfit2000:

"Daddy Freeze face your own assignment and stop behave like an anti Christ. Having the form of godliness but deny the power thereof."

@choc_dope:

"What of pastor Tobi ur good friend??"

@official_amillion044:

"Anti christ is real don’t play."

@iamyemiogun:

"Past Adeboye changed winter into Summer for few days lol."

@chris._udoh:

"I feel for this man. I pray he doesn't near my pastor because that one will just curse him and his life will just spoil."

@deacon_famous:

"Waking up everyday is a miracle but we dey underrate am on a stead."

@officialpascalamanfo:

"This is funny, smart and good fun talk until you are the one actually believing for a miracle when all else has failed, including science and medicine!"

Daddy Freeze reveals how speaking about tithing almost got him killed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Daddy Freeze opened up about his travails at the hands of Nigerian Christian clerics.

Freeze recently shared how he lived in fear some years after he spoke up and slammed the Nigerian tithing system.

He noted that almost all the most prominent pastors in Nigeria slammed him for saying the Nigerian tithing was wrong.

