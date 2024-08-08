Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been in the eye of the storm over the last few days for some of the comments she made about the National Hunger Protests

A popular Benin-born TikToker recently shared her thoughts about Regina Daniels' comments about the hunger protests and riots

The TikToker blasted the Nollywood actress for calling some of the protesters ignorant while noting that she doesn't under the pains of the average Nigerian

Nigerian actress and billionaire's wife, Regina Daniels, seems to have chosen a wrong turn with some recent statements about the #EndBadGovernance Protests.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video Regina Daniels shared on her page in which she begged for the halting of the plans for national protests.

After she got bashed for asking rioters and protesters to go back home and stop protesting, Regina Daniels released another video where she addressed people who noted that because she is privileged, that was why she kicked against the protests.

Regina Daniels called people who said she was privileged Ignorant. She noted that even if she was privileged, those who work for her, including her driver, nannies, and others, are not privileged. So, she understood to a large extent what average Nigerians were going through.

TikToker replies Regina Daniels

An overseas-based Nigerian TikTok user responded to Regina Daniel's second video. She slammed the actress for calling angry Nigerians ignorant.

The TikToker noted how many average Nigerians could openly discuss having nannies and drivers.

She noted that the average Nigerian, whom she called ignorant, watches her movies, and the same ignorance makes them sit down to watch her poorly acted and produced films.

Reactions as TikToker blasts Regina Daniels

See some of the comments that trailed Izzy Ogbeide's video:

@teemah_sanni:

"Class can never be bought,it’s follow come. She’s a child but she should go and learn from patrons saints of baddies Shade Okoya, Bianca Ojukwu."

@miracle_lovejoy:

"If country good, you go marry your papa mate???"

@mywosa:

"She no even sabi act no worry u no miss any movie wen she act."

@murphywonder:

"I like as this woman dey talk 😂😂😂 I bet na Benin she be."

@tbeautyboss:

"Whatever you do , pls avoid entering this lady’s trap."

@atittude_iuns:

"Regina just don’t have table manners 😂 they didn’t teach her ‘people wey dey chop no dey talk’. Few weeks ago she was flexing 9M chain she purchased from Wuse 😁 smallie enter house before angry Nigerians meet you for gate."

@cheemaoz:

"Na that shout wey she dey shout dey annoy me. Because she dey chop old man gbola, she no know her mate again. Make she getat abeg!"

@dr.monicaisuan:

"Her husband and his fellows steal daily from Nigerians just for her to afford her lifestyle she flaunts daily on our faces, and she has d guts to come on here to shout like a chihuahua.... Bia bikiaful...."

