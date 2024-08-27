Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has captured the attention of many as she revealed one of her many heart desires in marriage

The billionaire's wife shared a post on her snap, where she responded to one of her fans about her love for twins

As per her caption on the snap, she loves twins and would someday want to have girls who are twins

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on Nigerian actress and wife of politician Regina Daniels' recent post online.

Regina, who recently came under fire for addressing Nigerians during the nationwide hunger protest, has spurred another set of reactions on the internet.

In a fresh post online, one of the movie star's snaps emerged on the internet, where she and one of her admirers were conversing about twins.

The admirer had reacted to one of Regina Daniels' posts about twins, adding that the actress must love them.

The fan also mentioned how Regina and her twin sister treated her earlier when they met in Abuja. In response, Regina affirmed her love for twins, and despite having two boys already, she noted that she would love to have twin girls as well.

Nigerians react to Regina's post

@sanctusky:

"She don go do IVF like this o."

@michael_kanoute:

"Tell her to support WANNI x HANDI and she will get her heart desires."

@godwin__x:

"You sure say that man fluid fertile enough to produce twin."

@peaceable40:

"E be like say papa ned Nack am recently."

@tonijordonjames:

"Sounds like buns in the oven already."

@vickyberry4862:

"Do IVF you will get it, it’s not difficult."

@carpeisaac:

"One of the twins name go be peaceful protest and the other will be get respect for the youths."

