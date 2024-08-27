Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Chinwe, from the Zinwe pair, has been buzzing the internet with her media rounds

Recall that the former contestant and her boyfriend were under fire for having sexual intercourse in the house

Meanwhile, Chinwe chose to silence naysayers with her response when asked about it while touching on the pregnancy drama during an interview

Nigerian reality TV star Chinwe has attracted the attention of netizens after what she said during one of her interviews.

Legit.ng recalled that the Zinwe pair (Chinwe and Zion) left the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard House during the last eviction show, leaving just a few pairs in the house.

Chinwe talks about pregnancy. Credit: @poshchi231, @zionofficial

Source: Instagram

While they were in the house, Chinwe and her man, Zion, engaged in several sexual relations. However, things turned out unexpectedly after Chinwe missed her period for a whole week.

She panicked for days as Zion tried his best to console and cheer her up before it finally showed up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a new video recording sighted by Legit.ng, Chinwe told one of her interviewers that he has no fears of getting pregnant. She also affirmed that she could afford to take care of one on her own.

However, she thought she should know better than to let such a thing happen in Biggie's house, hence the panic.

She also said she has no regrets about having sex with her boyfriend in the house.

Watch video below:

See another clip here:

Nigerians comment on Chinwe's interview

Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below:

@i_am_decree:

"They will still break up."

@damisparkless:

"Talk your sh*t girl!"

@unapologetic_pam:

"Am I the only one that really loves her? Like I feel she’s misunderstood."

@adybeauty_skincare:

"So why were u worried when d period was missing."

@tobechukwu___:

"I think if they all came alone, Chinwe would have gone far."

@juliette_ebube:

"This Chinwe can actually be funny and sweet too."

@odamiss:

"With her full chest!!!! Dunno why you people didn’t vote for Chinwe, oil and gas baby."

Wanni X Handi, Kassia and Kellyrae nominated for eviction

Four pairs of housemates have been put up for eviction during the BBNaija No Loose Guard season.

For the second time this season, housemates nominated their colleagues for possible eviction after fans voted to save their faves last week.

Shortly after the nomination list was announced, netizens took to social media to drop their hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng