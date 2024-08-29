Videos of New Rema Entertainment Dome Being Built in Edo State Trend, People React
- Nigerian singer Rema recently returned to the country and has been preparing for his concert in Benin
- During his recent visit to Benin, the singer was seen attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Edo Arena
- Rema was at the event with the Edo state governor, Gov Godwin Obaseki and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, for next month's gubernatorial election
Global music star Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, was recently given a grand homecoming thrown in his honour by Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki.
Rema is currently in Edo state for his homecoming concert. The young singer, who has had the honour to perform on some of the biggest stages globally, is finally returning to his home state for the first time since 2019.
A viral video of the singer attending the groundbreaking of the new Edo Arena built by the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sparked mixed reactions online.
The Edo Arena to be named Rema Dome
In his speech, the outgoing Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, noted that the entertainment arena will be named the "Rema Dome."
Governor Obaseki noted that the singer's success story must be immortalised for many Edo youths to learn and emulate.
Clips of the project's sheer scale have left many astounded as they went viral on social media.
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Rema arrived in Edo state and met with his mum for the first time in months.
See the new Rema Dome below:
Reactions trail video of Rema's dome
Here are some of the viral comments that trailed the video:
@jordanyina:
"He is honoured in his state nice one."
@armani_de_great:
"I can't get tickets 😫 they are all sold out. 😭 would they sell at the gates?"
@sh3draq:
"The future is in safe hands."
@phenomenal_davies:
"But why wear Jean jacket in Nigeria . Benin city for that matter . I can imagine how hot he will be."
@Coal004:
"Money is everything o. Make one person no lie give you."
@Dhhavii:
"Should be visiting the palace first."
@tobbylyon_vibes:
"Watching everybody acting like Dey love and support him when he started then, Nigeria people."
@pancakelandlord:
"Rema’s IQ is way beyond his age man too smart."
Rema advising Crayon during at his listening party
Meanwhile, a video of Rema sharing some deep lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, had gone viral.
In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.
He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately.
