Nigerian singer Rema recently returned to the country and has been preparing for his concert in Benin

During his recent visit to Benin, the singer was seen attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Edo Arena

Rema was at the event with the Edo state governor, Gov Godwin Obaseki and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, for next month's gubernatorial election

Global music star Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, was recently given a grand homecoming thrown in his honour by Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki.

Rema is currently in Edo state for his homecoming concert. The young singer, who has had the honour to perform on some of the biggest stages globally, is finally returning to his home state for the first time since 2019.

A viral video of the singer attending the groundbreaking of the new Edo Arena built by the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sparked mixed reactions online.

The Edo Arena to be named Rema Dome

In his speech, the outgoing Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, noted that the entertainment arena will be named the "Rema Dome."

Governor Obaseki noted that the singer's success story must be immortalised for many Edo youths to learn and emulate.

Clips of the project's sheer scale have left many astounded as they went viral on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Rema arrived in Edo state and met with his mum for the first time in months.

See the new Rema Dome below:

Reactions trail video of Rema's dome

Here are some of the viral comments that trailed the video:

Rema advising Crayon during at his listening party

Meanwhile, a video of Rema sharing some deep lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, had gone viral.

In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.

He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately.

