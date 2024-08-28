Nigerian singer Rema trended on social media amid preparations for his homecoming concert in Benin

A video went viral showing the HEHEHE crooner in a heartily moment with his mother during an eventful outing

The older woman was visibly happy to be around her son as they spoke sweetly to each other, not minding the activities around them

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, showed off his strong connection with his mother.

The musician, who is planning his homecoming concert in Benin City, Nigeria, shared a heart-melting moment with his mum.

Rema made his mother gush amid homecoming concert preparations. Credit: @mavins, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats sensation landed in Benin, Edo state, ahead of his much-anticipated homecoming event.

On Tuesday, August 27, his record company, Mavin, posted a video of his arrival on X.com with the comment, "Benin, your illustrious son; The Prince of Afrobeats - Rema is Home!"

A video of Rema and his mother sharing a sweet personal during an eventful evening made the rounds.

The beautiful woman reported to be the singer's mum was seen all smiles as she spoke heartily with her son, who was also charmed by her.

The mother and son conversed in the booming premises, oblivious to the hyper scenery around them.

The Mavin prodigy could be heard commending his mother's stunning attire. He said:

"You look beautiful, I love your dress."

Watch the video below:

Rema and mum trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ada_gorgeous4:

"Every Mother’s dream."

wizkidgirlfriend:

"Every artists/Everybody’s dream, May our parents stay alive to witness our success."

kruizkatchar:

"See as e mama dey blush like say rema be dey toast am. Money good oooo."

yf_bibitex:

"Anytime my Mama smile 😃 the kind Goosebumps wey I Dey get 🥰 God bless our mothers 🙏🏻my own na My Super Woman."

sh3draq:

"My Everyday’s dream. Oh Lord keep my parents alive to witness my success & how I turned my dreams to reality one day."

mistabouncy:

"Too bad my dad and mom won’t experience mine .. 🙏bless their soul lord."

Ream shares struggles with bad eyesight

Legit.ng also reported that Rema detailed his health challenge of which some of his fans were not aware of.

He admitted that he had to use medicated glass during the red carpet of the BRIT Award to help enhance his vision.

He mentioned that he was diagnosed with short-sightedness.

Source: Legit.ng