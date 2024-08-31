Fun videos from Rema's homecoming concert in Benin, Edo state, have emerged on social media

One of the highlights from the event was the moment Don Jazzy came on stage; another clip showed the moment the Calm Down star kicked an overzealous

Rema also gifted two fans two million naira on stage to the excitement of fun seekers who attended the concert

Divine Ikubor Rema's homecoming concert, his first show in Nigeria, brought Benin City to a standstill.

Rema made headlines after he visited the palace of Oba of Benin, where he received the blessings of the traditional ruler. On Friday, August 30, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, he brought Mavin boss Don Jazzy, Crayon, and Shallipopi to the stage.

Don Jazzy performs Doro at Rema's homecoming concert in Benin. Credit: @heisrema

The concert venue was filled with fans eager to witness Rema light up the stage as he dazzled the audience with his hit songs.

One of the unforgettable moments was when Rema brought Mavin Record Label’s Boss, Don Jazzy, onto the stage amid a salute from the Mavin crew.

Watch video of Don Jazzy performing Doro at Rema's show

Rema also put smiles on the faces of two lucky fans as he gifted them N2 million each for their portrait of him.

Watch video of Rema and lucky fans below:

Amid the celebration, Rema also showed his unusual side by kick-kicking an overzealous fan who climbed the stage while performing his hit song Ozeba.

See the video below:

People react as Rema kicks fan on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens

tahyooo:

"God save that guy say no be burna."

Ayochase01:

"Dem say he give woman 2m come dey give men blow."

_mingsss:

"You climb stage when them dey sing ozeba."

Aunty_Alari:

"Make he dey thank God say no be Timberland dey hin leg."

Ade_yinkar:

"He won’t try this abroad, always treating our people anyhow."

Sweet video of Rema and his mum

In other news, Rema trended amid preparations for his homecoming concert in Benin.

A video went viral showing the Hehehe crooner in a hearty moment with his mum during an eventful outing.

The woman was visibly happy to be around her son as they spoke sweetly to each other, not minding the surrounding activities.

Source: Legit.ng