A sweet video of Portable Zazu expressing his excitement after he was granted a 10-year Canada work permit is trending online

The Zeh Nation label boss, who spoke about how he can't wait to be in Canada, also sent a message to fans in the country

Portable's recent achievement has seen fans and wellwishers penning congratulatory messages to him

It is a moment of celebration for controversial singer and Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu.

This comes as the Zeh Nation boss, on Friday, August 31, received a 10-year Canada work permit.

Portable Zazu set to travel to Canada. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video on his social media timeline, Portable announced the good news to his followers as he showed off the visa.

The Zazu crooner, who revealed he can now perform his shows in the country, also sent a message to his Canadian fans, telling them to get ready to spend money on him.

He also spoke about buying a car in Canada, the same way he did during his tour in the US.

Sharing the video, Portable wrote in the caption:

“Alhamdulilahi 🙏 CEO DR ZEHNATION Going to Canada 🇨🇦 Going and coming 10 years working permit."

Watch the video Portable Zazu shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable's signee impregnated a lady and the singer intervened.

Congratulations pour in for Portable

Legit.ng gathered some of the messages fans penned to the singer, read them below:

iamteemorney:

"lol remember we spoke about this on our way to Yankee from lasgidi June 3rd ,God is great and see you soon brother."

tonia_luxury01:

"Grace always speak for you More wins omo lalomi……."

djmagicbeatz:

"God has been good to you, your talent speak for you Omo lalomi."

fhaskid_frosh_01:

"Hand for touch salo for Canada."

olaamii__:

"When do people start leaving passport with consular without approval letter first? Abi portable no understand how canada works? Your passport will be with you till it’s approved na."

Portable buys a new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable, known for his series of dramas, shared some good news.

The singer had been touring the United States for different shows, and he noted that it had paid off, as he had bought a new car.

He was grateful for grace as he shared different angles of his car and noted that he would bring it to Sango Ota.

Source: Legit.ng