Mavin star Rema has arrived in Benin, Edo state, ahead of his homecoming concert scheduled to take place this weekend

A video showed the moment Rema and his team were received at the airport as he was received in Benin cultural style

Another video showed Rema unpacking special gifts from the Edo state government and event organisers

Legit.ng can confirm that Afrobeats star Divine Ikubor Rema has arrived in Benin, Edo State's capital, before his homecoming concert.

In July, the Ozeba crooner made headlines after announcing he would perform at a concert in his hometown.

Rema to perform at Samuel Ogbemudai Stadium. Credit: @heisrema

Rema, who took Benin culture to the 02 Arena in 2023, is now set to perform at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Friday, August 30.

This is coming after the release of Rema’s sophomore album ‘Heis‘.

Below is a video showing the moment Rema and his crew arrived in a private jet in Benin as he was welcomed with dancing and cheers

Watch video of Rema unpacking special gifts from Edo state government

Below is another video

Netizens react as Rema arrives in Benin

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Abass193:

"Are you cold? Person wear cardigan mama still dey ask if he’s cold. But then the life of cameramen ain’t easy man. See as dem Dey try get better shots yet they are still getting “leave the way”. Nice work to everyone involved in giving us this good contents."

SuperMarrio001:

"Me sef nor small, make Rema come greet me for house."

kollinsblaq

"Sincerely love how the governor is celebrating our own!!! Proudly Edo."

black_Aizenosa:

"Full house to recieve golden boy!! Dance troop suppose dey too. Raver."

raver4lifeer:

"Touch down benin boys gen gen gen."

Rema reacts to rumours about amount he was paid in India

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rema spoke about his performance at the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Rema revealed performing at the wedding was a significant achievement.

While he didn't confirm or refute claims of him being paid N4.5 billion, the Calm Down star disclosed he was paid big.

