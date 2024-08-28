Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to TG Omori’s kidney failure after the news was shared on social media

TG Omori recently announced that his kidney transplant failed after his brother donated the organ to him

The 30BG boss reacted to the video director’s illness, triggering a series of responses from fans on social media

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has reacted to music video director ThankGod Omori’s kidney failure on social media.

Just recently, news of TG Omori’s condition made headlines after the 29-year-old director announced that his brother had donated a kidney to him. However, the transplant failed.

Fans react as Davido speaks on TG Omori's kidney failure. Photos: @davido, @boy_director / X

As more attention was drawn to Omori’s condition, 30BG boss Davido took to his official X page to react.

Davido called for prayers for TG Omori on his platform, and fans reacted. The singer wrote:

“Prayers up for Tg.”

See his tweet below:

Fans react as Davido calls for prayers

Davido’s reaction to TG Omori’s condition was met with mixed reactions from netizens. The majority of them prayed for the video director’s recovery. Read their comments below:

Theo joined in to pray:

Subomi said TG will recover:

Ruthie shared words of prayer:

This tweep suggested Davido fly TG abroad for treatment:

Sarki said he should be flown abroad:

Read comments from Instagram below:

bamicoleofficial:

“May God keep him alive and you'all should stop doing druggs.”

Lakemzyfabrics:

“Get well soon TG , we can’t afford to loose you 😢😢😢😢 divine healing agba Director 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

chisom_xo__:

“Nothing will happen to him, in Jesus name!!!”

TG Omori slams podcasters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians massively reacted to a tweet by TG Omori about the society and the kind of women it promotes.

He noted via his Twitter account that many women promoted today were not intellectually sound.

TG noted that society would rather celebrate the dumb ones over others. His post was met with many reactions from fans and social media users.

Why Portable trolled TG Omori

Legit.ng in another news reported that Portable explained why he chose not to employ the services of TG Omori.

The singer slammed the music video director for billing him N37 million to shoot a video for his new song.

He also released a video to address the feud between him and the music director.

Source: Legit.ng