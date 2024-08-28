Davido Calls for Prayers for TG Omori Over Kidney Failure, Fans React: “Try Fly Am Abroad Abeg”
- Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to TG Omori’s kidney failure after the news was shared on social media
- TG Omori recently announced that his kidney transplant failed after his brother donated the organ to him
- The 30BG boss reacted to the video director’s illness, triggering a series of responses from fans on social media
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has reacted to music video director ThankGod Omori’s kidney failure on social media.
Just recently, news of TG Omori’s condition made headlines after the 29-year-old director announced that his brother had donated a kidney to him. However, the transplant failed.
As more attention was drawn to Omori’s condition, 30BG boss Davido took to his official X page to react.
Davido called for prayers for TG Omori on his platform, and fans reacted. The singer wrote:
“Prayers up for Tg.”
See his tweet below:
Fans react as Davido calls for prayers
Davido’s reaction to TG Omori’s condition was met with mixed reactions from netizens. The majority of them prayed for the video director’s recovery. Read their comments below:
Theo joined in to pray:
Subomi said TG will recover:
Ruthie shared words of prayer:
This tweep suggested Davido fly TG abroad for treatment:
Sarki said he should be flown abroad:
Read comments from Instagram below:
bamicoleofficial:
“May God keep him alive and you'all should stop doing druggs.”
Lakemzyfabrics:
“Get well soon TG , we can’t afford to loose you 😢😢😢😢 divine healing agba Director 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”
chisom_xo__:
“Nothing will happen to him, in Jesus name!!!”
Source: Legit.ng
