Ace music video director TG Omori has slammed members of society for constantly promoting dumb women

In a tweet he shared via Elon Musk's X, the prominent director revealed that many of the women hailed by social media users are not intelligent

He noted that those who should be promoted get pushed behind, prompting reactions from online users, who related his tweet to influencer SaidaBoj

Nigerians have massively reacted to a Tweet by Nigerian director ThankGod Omori Jesam about the society and the kind of women it promotes.

ThankGod noted via his Twitter account that many women promoted today are not intellectually sound.

TG noted that society would rather celebrate the dumb ones over others. His post has been met with many reactions from fans and social media users.

Society promotes dumb women for pleasure - TG Omori

TG Omori's tweet further spoke about celebrating some women for clout. His post has sparked reactions, and fans have linked it to the SaidaBoj saga.

TG tweeted:

"Society is now promoting more dumb women than the intellectual ones for viewers' pleasure."

Legit.ng recalls reporting how SaidaBoj rocked cyberspace after dropping a controversial statement about men and money like a bomb.

Nigerians react to TG Omori's post

@Yovssovph:

"Make dem first ban podcast make we know wassup."

@ikemenzhube:

"Call Nedu name an."

@withthevibeeeee:

"Just call Saidaboj don't cut through corners."

@_callmebekky:

"Aishat yesuf is one of them."

@officalmro:

"why I refuse to speak about that woman. we are playing her script when we do."

@frisky01YNWA47:

"Yabaleft is even worst. Na LGBTQ that oloriburuku blog Dey use him platform promote."

@osas_black:

"TG Omori u get Sense Pure fact about Nigeria Blog."

@PhotosbyOche:

"Everything that was seen as immoral before 2014 is now promoted on mainstream media."

SaidaBoj Retrieves TikTok Page With Over 1 Million Followers

Fans of SaidaBoj are hugely jubilating after the social media commentator recovered her TikTok page of over 1.3 million followers,

Legit.ng recall reporting that Saidaboj, whose real name is Sarah Idaji Ojone, allegedly got banned from the social platform after her page got reported by haters.

However, her fans have hoped that she will soon retrieve her other social media pages, which she was banned from.

