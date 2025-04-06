A Nigerian man who lives abroad says using N20 million to relocate to the UK is not a wise decision

According to the man, it is far better to stay in Nigeria and invest N20 million instead of moving to the UK with it

He said if the person is planning to move to the UK on a student visa, he would advise the person to stay back

A Nigerian man living abroad shared his views about travelling abroad to hustle or staying in Nigeria.

According to the man, if someone has up to N20 million, there is no need for such a person to travel abroad.

The man says anyone with N20 million should settle back in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@ladykoikoitv and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

The man, who spoke in a video reposted on TikTok by @soetan.idowu, said it is better to invest N20 million in Nigeria instead of moving to the UK.

According to him, if the person plans to move to the UK with a student's visa, it might not favour the person.

"Depending on the visa type the person want to use to enter the country. If he is a student, I will advise the person to stay back and use that N20 million and settle back because it is not easy here. I you come with a student visa, you have to work only 20 hours in a week. And you get to pay your school fees and house rent. So, it's not easy to come with a students visa."

The man says living abroad as a student is not an easy task. Photo credit: TikTok/@soetan.idowu.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares views about relocation

@michaeltailor said:

"Abroad not easy and you no wan come back to Nigeria."

@IBD said:

"As at Nigeria economy today even 50 million I will travel out, do business at ur lost as st Nigeria today."

@mk_diamond1 said:

"N20m is not money anymore oo."

@PROPHET CHISOM said:

"Student route is the best, at least when you come you will, work. Don't discourage people from coming to the UK."

@Therealsavvysneatch said:

"A work permit is the best and I say it again, work permit is the best."

@ND said:

"E no easy but I no dey go back. Still better than Nigeria. Don’t just to high price school."

@Olamidayo0! said:

"So as you dey talk none of you have 20m to come back home to invest? Waooo."

@Abbeycity said:

"N20m here in Nigeria is nothing for me. l advise people to move out of Nigeria."

@TGOD EMPIRE said:

"Oga if e no easy for come back home and stop telling people it’s not easy bro. Come finish your school here."

@Avalanche said:

"Borrow money to add to that N20 million and japa, it's not easy anywhere.. my 2cents."

Lady insists making money abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has said the notion that one can become rich after travelling abroad and earning salary, was not true.

According to the lady who shared her views in a TikTok video, it is completely impossible for one to become a millionaire abroad.

Instead, the lady advised those intending to relocate to perish the idea and stay back home where there's more money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng