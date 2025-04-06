The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting Atiku Bagudu with the responsibility of coordinating Nigeria’s economic planning as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 6, 2025, by Dr Tola Gold Anthony, the Executive Director of the Centre said Bagudu’s leadership has injected coherence, strategic depth, and clear policy direction into Nigeria’s development trajectory.

Group hails President Bola Tinubu for appointing Atiku Bagudu as minister. Credit: State House

Bagudu’s appointment was timely

CALSER emphasised that Bagudu’s appointment was a deliberate and impactful move by the Tinubu administration.

“We believe that President Tinubu demonstrated exceptional foresight by appointing Atiku Bagudu as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning. His coordination has strengthened Nigeria’s planning institutions and set the tone for long-term prosperity. This is not just about responding to economic problems—it’s about building a viable future,” the statement reads.

The Centre noted that since Bagudu assumed office, the country has witnessed greater synergy between national priorities and fiscal frameworks.

“Nigeria is now seeing the kind of planning culture that drives economic transformation. Bagudu has restored discipline in budgeting, introduced forward-looking frameworks, and aligned Nigeria’s planning process with both regional aspirations and global best practices. This level of coordination was long overdue,” Dr Anthony said.

CALSER highlighted how Bagudu’s leadership is shifting the economy toward inclusive growth through evidence-based policies and results-driven strategies.

“Under his watch, there’s been a renewed focus on national development plans that reflect the needs of Nigerians. From capital allocation to monitoring frameworks, Bagudu’s work is improving how the government delivers. He’s a quiet reformer, but the results speak volumes,” he noted.

Bagudu’s appointment aligns with FG’s policies

The Centre also praised the minister’s ability to build a strong economic foundation that supports President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“We are beginning to see the early fruits of a government that is not just managing crises but laying down tracks for sustainable development. Bagudu understands the gravity of his office and has approached economic planning with seriousness, competence, and patriotic urgency,” Dr Anthony affirmed.

CALSER concluded by urging citizens to appreciate the structural progress being made under Bagudu’s coordination.

“When people look back at this administration in years to come, they will remember it as the era when planning returned to the heart of governance. Vision 2050 requires thoughtful leadership and institutional strength—qualities Bagudu continues to exemplify. President Tinubu got it right,” he stated.

Source: Legit.ng