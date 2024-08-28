TG Omori has been trending on social media after he announced he underwent a failed transplant at a Lagos hospital

The ace music video director's post has caused uproar across social media platforms in the country

Like many Nigerians, popular celebrities like Kunle Afolayan, Deyemi Okanlawon, among others praying for the video director

Nigerians, including celebrities, have been thrown into panic as music video director ThankGod Omori, aka TG Omori’s kidney, recently announced his kidney transplant has failed.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the ace video director gave a disturbing update about his health. This was after he disclosed that his brother had donated his kidney to him for a transplant.

Omori had revealed on social media that the transplant failed while calling for prayers.

Celebrities react as TG Omori gives update about his health status

Some popular celebrities in the entertainment industry, like Kunle Afolayan, Femi Branch, and Deyemi The Actor, Nasboi, Charles Okocha, Solomon Buchi, among others, took to Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut's comment section to pray for TG Omori. Legit.ng captured some of their messages read them below:

kunleafo:

"May the almighty God heal you and restore your body and soul completely."

deyemitheactor:

"God heal you and your brother completely."

mazitundeednut:

"Wow! Get well soon Director TG. Omori."

solomonbbuchi:

"Be kind to people. You don’t know their battles."

fekomiceo:

"He complained sometimes last year about the effect of fake drinks he consumed in the club on his health . Say no to fake drink."

iamnasboi:

"My heart is so broken. God please keep Him."

charles_okocha:

"TG wishing you a speedy recovery in jesus name Amen."

chief_femibranch:

"Divine health is ur portion bro. U will not die but live to declare God’s goodness. Sending love and light."

