Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has expressed concern over gaps in the midfield and defense of the national team

Despite these challenges, the 47-year-old remains confident that Nigeria will secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their current position in CAF Qualification Group C

The former Mali coach led the Nigerian team to a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali, but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe at home in Uyo

Eric Chelle has expressed his intention to reinforce the defense and midfield of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria struggled to maintain their lead against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers, conceding a goal in the 90th minute.

Following the draw, Nigerian fans criticised Chelle for his tactical decisions, with the defenders facing significant backlash for their role in the late equaliser.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has began process of rebuilding his team ahead of the international friendlies in June. Photo by: FADEL SENNA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle eyes Werder Bremen player

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is showing interest in Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu ahead of the upcoming international break in June.

According to ScoreNigeria, the Malian coach is collaborating closely with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to persuade more Nigeria-eligible players to join the squad.

Chelle has identified key positions that require reinforcement, including left-back, central defender, and box-to-box midfielder. A source told ScoreNigeria that:

"Eric Chelle is seeking the assistance of the NFF to secure at least two players who are eligible to play for Nigeria but may need to change their international allegiance. He hopes to have them join the team in June.

“From ongoing discussions, Chelle's main priority is strengthening the defense and midfield. Former Germany U21 player Felix Agu is on the coach’s watch list."

Agu has scored three goals and made an assist in 19 appearances in all competitions for his Bundesliga club per Transfermarkt.

The Eagles now sit fourth with seven points, six behind league leaders South Africa, which is seen as their main challenger in group C, with Rwanda, Benin Republic, Lesotho and Zimbabwe completing the group per TnTSports.

Former Germany U21 player Felix Agu is one of the top favourites of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the upcoming international friendlies. Photo by: Pau Barrena.

Source: Getty Images

Ebuka offers advice to Chelle

Nigerian journalist Chukwu Ebuka has shared his insights on how Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle can achieve success with the senior national team.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ebuka emphasised the importance of retaining experienced players, stating that they play a key role in mentoring younger talent. He said:

"Every national senior football team in the world has a mentorship program for its players. For Eric Chelle to succeed as coach of the Super Eagles, he must keep the very experienced players.

"I cannot understand why people are calling for the removal of senior players who are still at their peak, in favour of younger players making their debut.

"Chelle should be aware that every Nigerian is a potential coach and they will make comments whenever selections are made.

"Nigeria is determined to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the players we need are those who understand the significance of being at such a prestigious tournament. If we fail to qualify again, it would indicate that there are deeper issues that must be addressed."

Chelle told to recall Musa and Iheanacho

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Nigerian international, Benedict Akwuegbu, has told the manager two players he must call up in September to help the team beat Rwanda and South Africa.

He added that if Ahmed Musa, who rejoined Kano Pillars at the start of the season, can perform in the Nigeria Premier Football League, he is good enough to play for the Super Eagles.

He noted that the captain’s skills, goals and experience will be vital for the team and added that this is what the team needs and that is what Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho offer.

