Nollywood actress Ayo Adesanya has spoken on the possibility of rekindling her romance with Fuji musician, Pasuma

During a recent interview, the film star shared her thoughts on the prospects of getting back with Pasuma

Ayo Adesanya’s response to the interviewer’s question amused fans, with many of them claiming she was still very interested in the singer

Nigerian actress Ayo Adesanya has shared her thoughts on getting back into a relationship with Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

Just recently, the movie star was a guest on Oyinmomo talk show when she was asked about her past relationship with Pasuma, whose real name is Wasiu Alabi Odetola.

In a snippet from the interview making the rounds, the interviewer spoke of how Pasuma and Ayo Adesanya used to be an item a very long time ago. She then asked if there was a possibility for them to get back together.

In reaction to the question, Ayo Adesanya, who recently spoke about being in an abusive relationship and staying there for 10 years, let out a loud laugh before sharing her thoughts.

According to the Nollywood actress, she is not a ‘never say never’ person and if God says that when they are very old they should get back together, then she is fine with it, because there’s nothing bad there.

See the video below:

Reactions as Ayo Adesanya speaks on dating Pasuma

The video snippet of Ayo Adesanya speaking on the possibility of getting back with Pasuma stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians after it went viral.

Some netizens spoke of how the Fuji musician has dated a lot of actresses, while others claimed Ayo Adesanya was shooting her shot at Pasuma.

Catiloh wrote:

“Missing his Benjamin's.”

Mz_keerah said:

“It’s cold outside 😂but this Lagos just hot anyhow😆.”

Li_li_annna said:

“I hope she’s not in Husband house sha. Cus this statement fit scatter marriage o😂.”

Peju_0 said:

“See as she dey send signal to him Ex 😂.”

Mr_white4847 wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂ko easy.”

Herroyalmajesty_labby wrote:

“Even the interviewer gan na Ogba😂😂😂, See how she’s twisting her mouth while whining this lady 😂.”

Taye Currency speaks on relationship with Pasuma, Osupa

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Fuji music star Alhaji Taye Adebisi, better known as Taye Currency, stirred the pot in Nigeria’s vibrant Fuji circle with fresh revelations about his relationships with Pasuma and Saheed Osupa.

In an interview with Akede Ariya, the Ibadan-born singer didn’t hold back. He hailed Pasuma as his boss, a nod to the mentorship and respect that’s defined their connection since meeting in 1993.

Meanwhile, he tagged Osupa as a colleague, keeping it strictly professional between the two Fuji heavyweights. This came shortly after a video went viral from Mecca, where Taye Currency was spotted with Pasuma during the Umrah 2025, patching things up after a rocky patch.

The Mecca meet-up wasn’t just a pilgrimage—it was a peace move. Taye Currency used the moment to apologise for comments made in October 2024, when he’d bristled at fans calling Pasuma his “father” in the industry.

