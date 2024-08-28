Nigerian music video director TG Omori’s old tweet about the start of his kidney problems has resurfaced online

In the 2023 post, the public figure lamented about how consuming fake drinks left him hospitalised for the most part of the year

TG Omori’s old post triggered an online discussion about fake alcoholic drinks and food items in circulation

Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori’s old tweet about consuming fake drinks has reemerged on social media following his kidney transplant.

Recall that the public figure took to social media to call for prayers after his kidney transplant failed despite the organ being donated to him by his brother.

As Nigerians continued to worry about the 29-year-old director’s state of health, an old tweet he posted in December 2023, made the rounds online.

Fans react as TG Omori's old post resurfaces. Photos: @boy_director / X

Source: Instagram

In the post, TG Omori talked about how the consumption of fake drinks left him hospitalised for the most part of 2023. He wrote:

“It’s all fun n jokes but fake drinks left me hospitalised most part of this year.”

Social media influencer Ajebo Danny posted a screenshot of Omori’s old tweet as he explained how he avoids Nigerian clubs because of fake drinks. See his tweet below:

What fans said about TG Omori’s old tweet

After TG Omori’s old tweet resurfaced online, it sparked a discussion about fake drinks and food items in circulation. Read some of their comments below:

Victor blamed NAFDAC:

Shirleen said this about energy drinks:

Snow said kidney failure can be hereditary:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

pinkjasmine15:

“May we not use our hard earned money to buy wahala!”

Dasola_dasilver:

“Those energy drinks they sell out there too has caused alot of damages. Alot of people are suffering from reflux.”

Avril8th_place:

“Buy your drinks from duty free when entering naija or don’t drink at all.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“If you go to Apongbon you will see them selling fake drink confidently. Like Danny said it’s bad to take alcohol,then it’s even worst to take fake alcohol.”

_wfromeo:

“Imagine spending thousands or millions of naira to buy fake drinks that will later get u hospitalized 💔.”

grace_godbaby:

“Please bring beer leave spirit alone . I think beer is more authentic compared to spirit.”

Laviva_mandi:

“And they are inhumane enough to sell it at almost the same price as the original. God help our country and its people.”

Source: Legit.ng