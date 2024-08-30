The Nigerian music industry is one of the country's biggest exports as it continues to break barriers on the international scene

The United Kingdom is one country where Nigerian music has positively dominated, with stars like Davido, Burna Boy and others bringing the heat

Aside from selling out the prestigious O2 Arena, which is now a piece of cake for Nigerian music stars, the OVO Wembley Arena is another spot Afrobeats stars are comfortably dominating

The music industry has continued to put Nigeria on the world map with thrilling and energetic performances on the big stage worldwide.

The big three—Damini Ogulu 'Burna Boy', David Adeleke 'Davido', and Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid'—continue to break barriers on the international scene, setting the path for new stars like Ahmed Ololade 'Asake' and Divine Ikubo 'Rema' to sell out the iconic O2 Arena conveniently.

Like the O2 Arena based in the UK, Nigerian music stars are also winning big with their live performances at the OVO Wembley Arena.

In 2019, Burna Boy emerged as the first Afrobeats star to sell out at Wembley Arena, and since then, several Nigerian stars have achieved similar feats.

Details about OVO Wembley Arena

It is an indoor arena next to Wembley Stadium in Wembley, London, England. Its 12,500-seat facility is the second-largest indoor arena after the O2 Arena and the ninth-largest in the UK.

It was formerly known as the SSE Arena but was renamed Wembley Arena in 2016.

Legit.ng, in this article, lists popular Nigerian stars who have performed at the OVO Wembley Arena in the last two years.

1. Flavour takes Igbo culture to Wembley Arena

Flavour is the latest Nigerian music star to perform at the Wembley Arena and he brought the rich Igbo culture to the international stage.

The Highlife singer, who thrilled fans with some of his hit songs, brought colleagues like Chike, Falz, and Phyno, among others, to the stage.

Below is a video of Flavour's performance in the UK:

2. Kizz Daniel marks 10th anniversary at Wembley Arena

In May 2024, the Fly Inc. label boss also included his name on the list of those who have performed at the Wembley Arena.

Like Flavour, Kizz Daniel also brought rich Nigerian culture on stage as he opened his show with an Oriki singer and a talking drum.

Watch the video from Kizz Daniel's performance at Wembley:

3. Sinach's historic concert at Wembley Arena

The Way Maker crooner is the only gospel singer and female on this list, as she set a historic record in the industry.

Fans turned up in mass for Sinach's concert in July at the iconic arena, which is proof of her music's reach beyond Nigeria.

The likes of Da’dra Greathouse, Ada Ehi, Philippa Hannah, among others, also performed with Sinach at the concert.

Below is a video from Sinach's concert:

4. Adekunle Gold sells out Wembley Arena

AG Baby could not hold back the tears following his achievement at the arena, with fans coming through for him.

One of the talking points from Adekunle Gold's show was the moment his wife and singer Simi and their daughter Deja warmed hearts with their sweet display of family bond after his performance.

Below is a video of Adekunle Gold and his family:

5. Fireboy DML gets emotional after sold-out concert

Worthy of mention is Fireboy DML. In 2022, the YBNL star and Peru crooner broke down in tears at Wembley after sharing the stage with Ed Sheran.

Recall that Fireboy had teamed up with the English singer on Peru remix, a hit song that year.

Below is a video from Fireboy DML at Wembley:

Tiwa Savage postpones Wembley Arena concert

The mother of one could have set the record as the first Nigerian female Afrobeats singer to perform at the Wembley Arena in 2023.

However, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tiwa Savage postponed her much-anticipated concert as she was battling a virus then.

"You’d be fine dear. No job is easy, even those with natural talents face challenges. To think her voice is golden. And this happens?" a fan encouraged the Afrobeats queen.

According to TicketmasterUK, Tiwa Savage will perform at Wembley Arena on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

