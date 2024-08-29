Singer Burna Boy made his fans proud as they watched him perform before a large crowd on a street in Dublin

The event was organised by the British rock band Coldplay and had their frontman, Chris Martin, in attendance

Burna Boy's performance got his fans excited and they recalled his early years in the Nigerian music industry

Afrobeats singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, showed brilliance and class as he performed before his fans alongside Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The massive crowd on the streets of Dublin witnessed the Last Last crooner show the stuff he was made of as she sang to their excitement.

Unlike the energetic singer, he was calm as he sang and his fans recorded him on their phones.

The video made Nigerians proud of him and they recalled how he started his career. Others also stated that in the past, some Nigerian artistes were not considered big enough to grace the same stage as their foreign counterparts.

However, it is not like that anymore and Burna Boy is one of the proofs. They also described him as the biggest singer from Africa.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Burna Boy

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Burna Boy's video with Coldplay's Chris Martin below:

@itsajaysglam:

"The same guy that was told he wasn’t allowed back in the country based on the alleged crime he committed. Now has the whole of the UK/ Europe in his hands. Odogwu."

@baressyy:

"I'm not even talking about Africa or Nigeria. That man is one of the biggest musicians in the world."

@mc__edies:

"He’s the most recognized musician from Africa after Fela."

@toobahdo:

"Normally when it comes to International recognition, no one is closer to Burna in Africa. Giant for a reason."

@yomideee__:

"Person calls himself ODOGWU you think say na play."

@eze_cheapness:

"I'm a 30bg but this man is unbeatable. Not Davido nor WizKid can ever get to his level. let's not be biased."

