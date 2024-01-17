Davido has broken another record as his Invasion Concert at the O2 Arena taking place on January 28 is already sold out

The management of the foremost event venue announced it on social media as fans celebrated the singer

It was also noted that the singer is among the non-UK artists to sell out the venue simple times as Beyoncé, Drake also made the list

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke better known as Davido has sold out the O2 Arena ahead of his Invasion Concert (Timeless Edition) which is coming up on January 28.

The management of the event venue took to social media to share the good news with their fans as it was also stated that the singer had sold all the tickets for the indoor stadium.

Davido's O2 Invasion Concert sold out in five days. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

The Grammy nominee was also said to be one of the non-UK artists to have sold out the venue multiple times.

In the post, the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, and Ed-Sheeran were also listed among the singers who have sold out the venue.

2024 seemed to be a very promising year for the singer who welcomed a set of twins last year as he is also headlining the Grammy Weekend Concert taking place in February.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by the O2 Arena

Reactions have trailed the post made by the famous event venue in London. Here are some of the comments below:

@karrybash':

"Big wiz did it 5times."

@youngsn_btk:

"Are y’all on drugs. Wizkid sold out nights back to back."

@shegzypuzo:

"This one no wise oo the record Wizkid holds in that 02 arena, David can never. Can u sell out an arena back to back under 12mins? Lol."

@lekzymilli:

"Wizkid sold out in 3 night back to back 2021 where you at then werey in it."

@beebarin22':

"Something portable can do easily O2 don cast joor."

@miracleifunanyaa:

"001, any other GOAT na counterfeit."

@sholzy_ade:

"Wizkid is on list of 12 minutes sold out."

@homad___':

"We leave goat for bigwiz 30gb na elephant."

@john_busszy:

"Una don mad finish without adding the real goat to the list."

@boi.samzeeno':

"Owe owe 1 for life."

@big_nerry_:

"Is Burna boy and Wizkid a joke to you?"

Wizkid London O2 concert sold out in 12 minutes

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had sold out his show in London in 12 minutes.

The singer thanked his supporters abroad as he added that the show was sold out within minutes.

Fans of the music star and celebrities took to the comment section to mark the laudable feat that the singer was able to achieve.

Source: Legit.ng