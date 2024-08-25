Victor Osimhen has been called up for Nigeria's 2025 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin and Rwanda

The Super Eagles are set to begin their quest for the continental showpiece billed for Morocco later next year

A former Super Eagles star has also been drafted to take charge of the team while the search for a permanent coach continues

Forty players have been invited to the Super Eagles camp for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Benin and Rwanda.

Nigeria take on Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on September 7 before travelling for their clash against Rwanda three days later.

The NFF is set to name a 23-man squad that will prosecute both matches.

Victor Osimhen is among the invitees for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Complete Sports reports that a source claims Victor Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, has made the 40-player provisional list.

Calvin Bassey, Chris Ekong, Stanley Nwabali, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Victor Boniface have all been invited for the matches.

Other expected stars are Sadiq Umar, Victor Boniface, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi and many others.

It was also gathered that at least three home-based players would also be included in the final list.

Osimhen returns to the Super Eagles squad after missing out on two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin in June.

His reputation seems to be impacted by his rant against the then-Super Eagles coach Finidi George on his live Instagram handle.

The 25-year-old reacted to rumours that Finidi accused him of being unpatriotic during a meeting with Sports Minister John Enoh.

While the NFF continues to search for a permanent manager, the source disclosed that technical director Augustine Eguavoen will take charge of the September matches.

The source said:

“Eguavoen will take charge of the Super Eagles pending the conclusion of our search for a new manager. We are in discussions with two coaches whom we believe will do a good job as our national team’s Head Coach.

"The only hindrance is determining how much we can afford to pay the foreign coach and securing the funds to ensure prompt payment.

“We don’t want to owe our coaches any longer, which is why we are working around the clock to ensure that we have the necessary funds to pay whoever we contract as the next Super Eagles gaffer."

