Talented Nigerian singer, Fireboy, recently had an unforgettable moment in his music career with British star, Ed Sheeran

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran performed together on stage at the Wembley Stadium to thousands of people in the audience

After the performance, the Nigerian star was seen breaking down in tears backstage as he reminisced on what had happened

Popular Nigerian singer, Fireboy, recently had an unforgettable moment in his music career when he performed at the Wembley Stadium.

The YBNL star performed on the iconic stage with British singer, Ed Sheeran, at the stadium in the UK and it had an effect on him. They performed their music collaboration, Peru remix.

Later, Fireboy was seen breaking down in tears backstage as the performance and what it meant in his career moved him.

Fireboy sheds tears after his performance at Wembley Stadium with Ed Sheeran.

In a video clip going viral, the 26-year-old singer was seen being chased by a cameraman as he started to get emotional backstage.

The music star later asked for tissue paper from one of his crew members but they encouraged him to let his tears out without any hindrance.

See the touching video below:

Nigerians react to Fireboy’s emotional moment at Wembley stadium

Read what some internet users had to say about the clips below:

Teminikan__:

“May we all experience a moment like this.”

Zidanethebunny:

“That feeling when your dreams start to come true and you’re wondering like “na me be this?” How did I get here?”

Mcelvisjcfrn:

“Olamide undisputed is such a great star maker God bless him .. stage wey him never climb him person don climb am.”

Uchysky:

“Shout Out to Olamide!!!”

F8warrihobaby:

“Greatness. God will take us all to an unbelievable great heights that would make us shed tears of joy.”

Nice one.

