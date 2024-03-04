Adekunle Gold recently showed his emotional side after he was spotted crying over his sold-out show

The Nigerian singer, on Sunday, March 3, set a record for himself after shutting down the 12k capacity at OVO arena in the UK

A viral video showed Adekunle Gold being consoled by his wife Simi and daughter Deja, which left online users gushing

Talented singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, his wife Simi and daughter Deja have warmed hearts with their sweet display of family bond after he shut down the 12k capacity at OVO arena, Wembley, in London.

AG Baby, who is a sickle cell warrior, trended online as videos from his thrilling performance in London as part of his ‘Tequilla Ever After’ tour surfaced on social media.

Simi, Dejare join Adekunle Gold backstage after sold-out show in London. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Watch some of the videos from Adekunle Gold's live performance in London below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adekunle Gold cries

Following the sold-out concert at Wembley, Adekunle couldn't hold back the tears as he was spotted backstage with his wife, Simi and their daughter, Dejare, also known as Deja.

An adorable video showed the moment Deja approached her dad as he struggled to hold back the tears.

A voice could be heard in the video appreciating God over the show.

Watch the viral video of Adekunle Gold crying below:

Reactions trail video of Adekunle Gold crying

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

harriet_henrietta21:

"Where is that Werey that said marriage is a loos for men. Come and see what happens when u marry the right person."

anas_ha9:

"Nothing beats a supportive family."

dat_multitalented_doc:

"People who have nothing to be deeply grateful to God for will never understand this feeling."

resolutetolu:

"Egbon God just started with you."

orikri_ogheneovo_1:

"Adekule always put his wife first."

i_am_love_tommy:

"It can only get better when you don’t give up and when you have the right support system,the blessing that comes with having a good partner is underrated."

Adekunle Gold has eyes for only Simi

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Adekunle Gold disclosed he only had eyes for one woman.

During an interview, the Orente crooner said he felt he was a shameless lover, so he thought he should sing it in his song, 'One Woman'.

Reacting to the interview clip, fans praised the singer for being different from some of his colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng