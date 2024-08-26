The Nigerian social media space has been on fire as clips from Flavour Nabania's first headline concert in London trends

Some of the clips that have emerged online have many in awe of Flavour's showmanship and musical talents

Several other Southeastern artists, including veteran Bright Chimezie, Chike, Phyno and Cubana Chiefpriest, were in London to support Flavour, and it was quite a sight

Ace Afro-highlife star Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, better known as Flavour, recently made his musical debut on the Wembley stage as he finally begins to fully promote his brand of music globally.

After dominating the local scene as an Afro-Highlife musician for many years, many are quite excited to finally see Flavour break into the international scene.

Reactions trail Flavour Nabania's concert as several other Igbo singers storm OVO Arena to support their colleague's first headline concert in London. Photo credit: @onejoblessboy/@cubana_chiefpriest

Clips from Flavour's show at the OVO Arena Wembley have gone viral, with netizens going gaga over the singer's performance.

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, it was a sold out show with over 20,000 people in attendance.

Igbo singers storm Wembley to support Flavour

Flavour is the first full Igbo artist to headline a concert at the OVO Arena, Wembley to a sold out crowd of over 20,000.

It is a huge achievement for the Afro-Highlife genre. Many other Igbo artists came out to support Flavour and clips of veteran highlife singer Bright Chiemzie, Chike, Phyno, Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest all attending the concert was quite a show of live.

Below are clips from the concert:

Video as Flavour bows to greet Bright Chiemezie:

Clip of Flavour on stage with Cubana Chiefpriest:

Reactions trail Flavour's concert at Wembley

Here are some of the comments that trailed Flavour's concert:

