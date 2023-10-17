Tiwa Savage has issued a statement postponing her first-ever headline Arena show in the UK

The mother of one revealed she has been battling a virus for the past few weeks and was instructed to be on vocal rest for months

Many of Tiwa's fans and followers have since taken to her social media to express concern for the singer

Afrobeats queen and songwriter Tiwa Savage is making headlines following the postponement of her performances, including what would have been her first-ever headline arena show in London.

Tiwa, in a statement released by her team on her social media timeline, revealed she has been battling a virus for the past few weeks.

Tiwa Savage postpones her first-ever headline Areno show in London. Credit: @tiwasavage

The mother of one revealed she will be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

The statement read:

“To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months. I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first ever headline arena show in London. I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice. I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed.”

See the tweet below:

Fans express concern as Tiwa Savage reveals she has been battling a virus

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

emeka_:

"Voice restoration shall come quickly in Jesus’ name."

girllike_spesh:

"Quick recovery queen."

ashabishadollar_brand_promoter:

"The Lord is ur strength ooo, each one to his / her health struggles."

osarodioneguagie:

"Those BJ’s virus for throat and mouth so bad the earlier y’all stop those nasty head thing the better, some of una talk for public go be live sewage tank bust."

doris_ninno:

"You’d be fine dear. No job is easy, even those with natural talents face challenges. To think her voice is golden. And this happens? God bless and heal her from that virus."

