Don Jazzy has come under massive criticism over his alleged four million naira donation to Bobrisky

The Mavin boss was mentioned among the male celebrities who donated the whopping sum of N30.6 million to the crossdresser

The ace producer's alleged donation has caused uproar on social media as angry fans flooded his social media page

Nigerian ace music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has been heavily criticised over his alleged substantial financial donation to crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky caused an uproar on social media after publicly praising the male celebrities who donated a staggering N30.6 million to him.

Don Jazzy incurs wrath over alleged N4m donation to Bobrisky. Credit: @donjazzy @bobrisky222

This was after the crossdressed had expressed gratitude to female celebrities, including Funke Akindele, for collectively contributing N18.7 million to him.

Angry fans drag Don Jazzy

A recent post by the Mavin boss triggered reactions from enraged fans who felt betrayed. Some said they had lost respect for Don Jazzy, while others threatened to unfollow the music producer while making bold claims about him.

As of this report, Don Jazzy is yet to confirm or deny donating money to Bobrisky.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

paiidways_4:

"Omo bro’s you just too Mumu I swear for you to send money give that guy .... I no fit respect you for life again."

nnolijohn:

"Now I see why Donjazzy is not yet married and even the one he married didn't last."

egbamatigbi_jnr:

"I'm unfollowing straight up, kai you can never drill borehole in your community but sending money to bobrisky is enough reason why you are yet to marry."

son_pablox:

"Gayjazzy, go and get married instead of secretly hitting hobrisky."

alias_valex:

"So you dey support rubbish... You be agege?"

malaysia_subway:

"As you just still old reach Na Na you de do Wetin Rema ,boy spice nor go do ?Wetin concern you and Bob ehh epa ?Wetin dem wande nor go do Na wao for you o you be really influencer but Na bad one you be."

