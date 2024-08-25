Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has opened up to fans about how Tonto Dikeh reached out to him while he was in prison

On his Instagram page, the crossdresser shared a screenshot of the chat he had with the movie star as she asked about his welfare

Bobrisky’s conversation with Tonto, despite their fight years ago, drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has revealed the conversation he had with actress, Tonto Dikeh, while he was in prison.

On his official Instagram page, the socialite posted screenshots of the Nollywood star reaching out to him despite their fight that shook the internet a few years ago.

In the chat, Tonto asked the crossdresser how he was feeding in jail and requested his account number so she could send some money. The actress also encouraged Bob.

Bobrisky accompanied the screenshot with a caption where he referred to Tonto Dikeh as his mother, who continues to treat him right even after acting childish.

He wrote:

“An angel right ? I can't forget d moment i shared with you. You are my mum and everything. I acted childish but u address it well. I love u genuinely and i miss u every single day. Can't wait to give you big HUG. Pls visit her page for me and pray for her. Our friendship is deep that we both can't even break . Forgive me in any area have hurt you my love.”

See a screenshot of Bob’s deleted post below:

What fans said about Bobrisky and Tonto’s chat

Bobrisky’s chat with Tonto Dikeh while in prison soon made the rounds on social media, attracting the attention of Nigerians. Many commended Tonto for being a good friend, while others wondered about Bob using his phone while in prison.

Read some of their comments below:

gratitude_jane:

“God oooo Tonto you are a true friend…a good friend will over look the beef… and reach out … just this act hmmm God bless you.”

Meetemmanueljacob:

“If Tonto is Bob’s mom, does that make Tonto the grandmother of Lagos?”

Naijabusinessfestivalconnects:

“You just have to love Tonto, yes we all have our weaknesses, she also after all we humans. Am happy because if there's one person who stood with and by Bob is Tonto despite the humiliations and all. Am happy for them. This world is too small not to forgive and forget.”

I_am_tobadt:

“Which kain prison dem dy use instagram??? Dis country na cruise😂😂😂.”

Yimika27:

“Na now I believe people wey dey comment “typing from prison”😂”

Obianuju_priscillia_:

“Awww. That’s so cool. It’s when you are in a situation you would know people’s true colour. Tonto try for this one.”

Ivt_mi:

“Respect people that remember you when you are down and at ur lowest.”

the_funmeeey:

“I wonder if it will ever be the same but it’s good they’re acting mature and putting it behind them. Tonto has a good heart still caring for him regardless.”

_iamsheila__:

“It’s the “ma” for me .. this life ehnnnn, E don tey wen I see you, Better pass “you don come again”?”

