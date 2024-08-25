Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has shown appreciation to the male celebrities who came through for him in his downtime

The socialite who was recently released from prison listed the names of the top stars who donated millions to him

Don Jazzy, Victor Osimhen, Abu Abel and more were named and netizens reacted to the information

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has given male celebrities their flowers after they donated a total of N30.6 million to him.

Recall that the socialite recently made headlines after he made a post about top female celebs including Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele who contributed a total of N18.7 million to him.

Shortly after giving the female stars their flowers, the crossdresser dedicated a post to show love to the men in his life who were there for him.

Fans react as Bobrisky reveals how Don Jazzy and other male stars donated millions to him. Photos: @donjazzy, @bobrisky222, @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

According to Bobrisky, people who know him know that he loves to appreciate favours because they will be encouraged to do more in the future. He then went on to list the names of 10 celebrities and socialites who gave him millions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bob revealed that Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy gave him N4 million, footballer Victor Osimhen gave him N3 million, actor Yhemo Lee gave him N1.5 million, and socialite Abu Abel came through with N1 Million, among others.

See a screenshot of Bob’s now-deleted post below:

What Nigerians said about male celebs giving Bobrisky millions

Bobrisky’s disclosure about the millions he received from top male celebrities was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

jettyroyal:

“To be sincere,people love bob.”

fastbrian_sky:

“Brotherhood showing love to brother wey mumu❤️.”

_oyiza:

“You see in this life invest in HUMAN BEINGS because when you fall they will ride you. We all know bob always turn up for people and when he turns up she shutdown. He’s definitely a good person❤️.”

sweet_julie_whyte:

“Are you sure they will be happy for this update and casting?”

iamkingdinero1:

“You see who dash you 1 kobo for this economy , JUST THANK THEM WITH ALL YOUR HEART O.”

soni.a___:

“Men supporting men 😂.”

officialogvictor:

“I love people who supports bobrisky atleast they are not being homophobic.”

Heisgeorgex:

“All the list of people here supports Gay.”

mz__julez:

“We have lots of hungry people in Nigeria. Nobody send them. Na bob una dey empower to continue to dey craze.”

jasmine_j____:

“Bob don almost make the whole cash prize of Big-brother in one sitting😲.”

Ami_babii:

“Is oshimen related to him abi what’s the connection , are they friends ahhh this one shock me oh , the money is not the issue here like …. Abi they are business patterns I don’t just get nawa.”

Xtn_tw:

“Cashing out while in prison.”

onyeckerous:

“Most of these guys won't help people that are genuinely in need, but looks at what they are promoting?”

Bobrisky exposes chat with Tonto while in jail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky has revealed the conversation he had with actress, Tonto Dikeh, while he was in prison.

On his official Instagram page, the socialite posted screenshots of the Nollywood star reaching out to him despite their fight that shook the internet a few years ago.

Bobrisky accompanied the screenshot with a caption where he referred to Tonto Dikeh as his mother.

Source: Legit.ng