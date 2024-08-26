Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has also come under fire after Bobrisky named him among celebrities who donated millions to him

Osimhen's Instagram page has continued to be limited, as fans don't have access to comment on his posts

Some netizens have taken to other platforms to react to the footballer's generosity to Bobrisky during the crossdresser's time in prison

There is a growing wave of fury across social media against Nigerian celebrities, including Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, after revelations of his alleged substantial financial donation to crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, emerged in the public space.

Like Don Jazzy, who has been criticised by enraged fans who bombarded his social media page, Osimhen was not left out.

Nigerians drag Osimhen over his donation to Bobrisky. Credit: @victorosimhen9 @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Osimhen dragged online

The drama started after Bobrisky’s recent revelation, in which he appreciated male celebrities who donated N30.6 million to him. The crossdresser specifically mentioned that Osimhen gave him N3 million.

Amid the backlash, Osimhen's Instagram page has remained locked, denying fans access to react to his post.

However, Legit.ng captured tweets from netizens reacting to Osimhen's action on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Read them below:

DrDanny2030:

"Osimhen, who was meant to be thinking about his football career and make sure he doesn't retire to Saudi Arabia, was busy spending millions on Bobrisky when he was in kirikiri. That's shows misplaced priority. He should apologise to Finidi George if he wants things to go well."

Davido_Fan_Base:

"Y'all blaming Osimhen for gifting Bobrisky money, I don't know how that should be y'all concern. Y'all saying he's trying to encourage Bobrisky as a crossdresser, Bobrisky has lost a lot while he was in prison, so Osimhen gifting him was just to help him make up for what he lost. So y'all should keep Osimhen, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and the rest of them name from y'all mouth and hustle for your own money."

Ayofe450:

"@NurseLekan Osimhen matter just dey surprise me aswear the one wey shock me pass na money wey he send give bobrisky."

ifedayo_johnson:

"Osimhen to Saudi = More money to give to Bobrisky."

Osimhen's agent shares fresh transfer update

Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, offered a fresh update on his client's future.

According to a statement released on his official X handle, the FIFA-licensed agent subtly shared a fresh update onOsimhen's future while emphasising the need for respect for his client.

“Victor is not a package to be shipped off to make room for new arrivals,” Calenda stated.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng