Israel Adesanya in Lagos: Video Shows Moment Fans Gathered Sportsman to Beg for Money
- Two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been the centre of attention since he arrived in Lagos
- The mixed martial artist was spotted recently doing some grocery shopping in one of the ShopRite complexes
- The viral footage exposed the manner some Nigerians approached the sportsman for help, triggering reactions online
Two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was spotted having a moment with fans in Lagos as he made it to his fatherland.
A video of the sportsman on a brief shopping at one of the ShopRite complexes in the state went viral online.
The mixed martial artist was spotted at the counter making his payments when a couple of people around began asking him for money.
Adesanya walked hurriedly through the crowd in the company of personal bodyguards and security officers.
Watch the video below:
Israel Adesanya spurs reactions online
Netizens pointed out the manner in which the people around Israel begged for money as they talked about the country’s economy.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
ksolo_hitz:
"Na person odogwu dey shout show us love for there so."
josiahese:
"They are not allowed to fight in public, that’s why they take as many bodyguards as possible."
kopa.respect:
"Any small opportunity, nah show us love bro."
d_alexis_page:
"Everytime show us love.. can’t you people do without begging."
avatarjr102:
"You want go rush UFC fighter??? You go collect if you near am anyhow ooo."
jeffworldwide_:
"Am I hearing fishpieeeee abi na me don listen to that audio too much e don dey play for my head."
vickyranky06:
"Nigerians never disappoint when it comes to begging tufiakwa."
abdulshally:
"Haba Isreal doesn’t need bodyguards na, he can handle himself."
osaretin_stephen:
"this guy small for ring o. see as he big for real life."
iam_kelvinossai:
"SHOW US LOVE🤌🏼 Suppose dey Nigerian National anthem."
ray_adeka:
Lagos and beggars. Lagos has more beggars than the whole of the north
justflou_flou_:
"I like as even with few people around him, nobody is moving mad😂😂 dem know say before bodyguard go react , you don fess collect K.O punch from Isreal😂 make you for use daht one guide."
Israel Adesanya ventures into real estate
Months back, the Nigerian boxer Israel Adesanya announced his venture into a Real Estate business.
The celebrity sportsman shared a video of the property development kick-off and revealed it was a decision he made with the assistance of his father to invest his wealth.
The Last Stylebender, as he is fondly called, credited his father, Oluwafemi Adesanya, with the planning and development of the entire organisation.
