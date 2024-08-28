Zinoleesky and his dedicated fans made waves online over their recent demands from him and his record label

Recall that the singer and his music boss, Naira Marley, have faced several backlashes from Nigerians since late singer Mohbad’s tragic death

Some young men were spotted on the streets clamouring and begging for a new album from the Marlian signee, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, appears to have some dedicated fans ready to go to great lengths for him.

Pictures made the frontline of blogs, showing a group of men with placards as they hit the street of Lagos in support of Zinoleesky.

Fans protested for Zinoleesky's comeback. Credit: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

The fans appealed to the singer’s music executive, Naira Marley, with demands on when his signee would be releasing his new album.

Some of the protesters went as far addressing the president of the country Bola Ahmed Tinubu to help them beg the Afrobeats fast-rising.

Recall that Naira Marley and his record label Marlian Music, which nurtures Zinoleesky’s career, faced a significant fallout following the tragic death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

Several prominent industry figures even distanced themselves from the musician, as fans of the late artist accused them of having a hand in his passing.

See the pictures below:

Zinoleesky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fbi_gram:

"How much them give una to do all this."

iposhcloud:

"Na 2 of you go listening to it? You won make him waste the little money he dey manage."

wizkay001:

"All of them no look like person wey Dey get sub to stream."

slimezz_y011:

"Mohbad is a joke to you guys ??"

random_cruise:

"He Dey fear Asake and Seyi Vibez dem no born am well."

zino_fanatic:

"Una think say na small fanbase ? Okayyyy."

mightycard_:

"Make you na leave this boy alone nah Music no dey hin mouth again, efi omo olomo leee!"

akin_to_la:

"Dis PR is not PRing atall 😂 Nah only clown go believe say nah real fans write dis. Arrangement yi poor."

moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Even omahlay,buju and the 3 big three wey Dey give us better song,people never enter street go beg like this na con zino wey him song no go still top chart,clown."

Man advises Zinoleesky to speak up

Legit.ng recalls reporting a leaked voice chat of a man advising Zinoleesky to speak up so people could save him.

The man said it was the best time for Zino to get out of the Marlian record label.

He further asked the singer if his lyrics about going through so much was a call for help, like in Mohbad's case.

Source: Legit.ng