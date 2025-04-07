Hugo Broos laments an administrative blunder that could cost South Africa crucial World Cup qualifying points

Nigeria’s media has flagged midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s ineligibility before Lesotho and FIFA took notice

Broos hints at stepping down if World Cup qualification fails, despite recent AFCON success

South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying hopes have been thrown into turmoil after midfielder Teboho Mokoena was fielded against Lesotho despite reportedly being suspended.

Mokoena, who had received two previous yellow cards in earlier matches, should have sat out the game under FIFA rules. Instead, he played 81 minutes in South Africa’s 2-0 win, a result that is now under threat.

If FIFA follows precedent, South Africa is expected to forfeit the three points, with a 0-3 defeat recorded against Bafana Bafana, GOAL reports.

This administrative blunder could severely impact South Africa's bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they currently top group C with 13 points.

According to FIFA.com, Broos' men are six points ahead of Nigeria, who have managed just one win in six matches in the qualifiers after dropping points in their last game against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Nigeria’s vigilance sparks controversy

The situation has stirred fresh tension in the group after it emerged that Nigerian media were the first to flag Mokoena’s ineligibility.

Several media outlets reporting prompted Lesotho and other group members to raise official complaints, putting FIFA on notice against Mokoena’s ineligibility.

Head coach Hugo Broos is said to be furious about how the incident unfolded and believes Nigeria now has an unfair advantage.

With a possible three-point and three-goal deduction, South Africa’s lead over Nigeria would shrink to just three points, giving the Super Eagles renewed motivation ahead of their upcoming clash with Bafana Bafana.

A Nigerian win in that fixture would see both teams level on points, making the error even more costly for South Africa as they stand to lose the World Cup ticket.

Broos considers exit amid mounting pressure

Sources close to the South African camp have also disclosed that Broos may consider leaving his post as Bafana Bafana head coach in October if the team fails to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Belgian tactician, who led the team to an impressive third-place finish at the last AFCON in Ivory Coast, is reportedly concerned with the off-field issues now threatening to derail South Africa’s progress.

A failure to reach the World Cup would not only mark a setback for South Africa but also end Broos’ tenure before the next continental tournament.

As the storm brews, Bafana Bafana finds itself battling not just on the pitch, but behind the scenes as well.

Eric Chelle confident Nigeria will qualify for World Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opened up on his plans to help the team qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a mixed result in the March international break.

The Eagles now sit fourth with seven points, six behind league leaders South Africa, which is seen as their main challenger in group C, with Rwanda, Benin Republic, Lesotho and Zimbabwe completing the group.

Chelle appears to have moved on from the disappointment of the draw against Zimbabwe and has set his sights on the next games and how they would impact the chances of qualification.

