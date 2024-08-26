Media personality, Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to the individuals tackling him for questioning the funds cross-dresser Bobrosky got in prison

Bobrisky showed appreciation to everyone who contributed money for him while he was in prison which sparked a debate

VDM noted that Bobrisky was not a good example and that wealthy people should not encourage his behaviour

Media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has shared his displeasure over how netizens bashed him for tackling the celebs who contributed money for cross-dresser Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, while he was in prison.

Verydarkman drags those attacking him for questioning Bobrisky's donors. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

VDM stated that when people asked him if it was his money that was given to Bobrisky, it showed that any rich person can do whatever they wish with their money.

He added that some rich people are bored and can easily use their funds to encourage violence in society. In this case, he asked if the rich could go ahead with their desire since it is their desire.

The controversial personality said that Bobrisky was a bad example for young boys because he dresses like a lady and can influence others to do so.

According to him, it was not because of envy that made him drag Bobrisky and his benefactors. Besides, his friends also contributed money for him after he was released from the police cell. However, he turned it down.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to VDM's video

Several netizens have reacted to VDM's video. See some of them below:

@teensgram_afrika:

"This your main character syndrome is turning you into a nuisance. Bob has turned up for them, is it bad if they do the same? Is it not the same Bob that goes to their parties and sprays millions."

@living_largee:

"VDM level of manipulation is 100%."

@petra_vestire:

"Coming from this guy, it’s crazy… someone that has nu*des all over on social media, is that what we should teach our children? Sinners judging sinners."

@therealbenny_5:

"VDM accept you can not be always right…. Bob has done good to people in one or two years they’re just trying to return the favor regardless of his lifestyle! Rest ijn."

@lingeriebytemmy:

"Always trying so hard to be the only right person(Mr always right)."

@sauceprince1:

"I just wish he could channel this baritone voice of his to Pst Jeremiah’s church choir. He will sing well with this very voice, Bob can try Soprano."

Source: Legit.ng