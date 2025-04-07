Gospel singer Steve Crown has finally unveiled his bride-to-be in a new proposal video he recently shared

The You Are Yaweh singer also announced his wedding hashtag while hinting at the date they would be walking down the aisle

Steve Crown's new video has stirred reactions from colleagues like Moses Bliss, as well as excited fans and followers

Renowned gospel singer Steve Crown has finally revealed the identity of his bride-to-be, days after he officially announced his engagement.

In a new video shared on his official social media timeline, Steve shared a new video showing the moment he proposed to his fiancée, Ruth Thomas, who is a realtor, further sparking excitement among fans and colleagues in the gospel music industry.

Steve Crown shares video from his proposal as he shows off his beautiful bride-to-be. Credit: stevecrown.

Source: Instagram

Steve also announced his wedding hashtag as "CrowningRuth25" while hinting that they would be walking down the aisle on Saturday, April 26.

Recall that Steve, in a viral video, was seen placing a crown on his fiancée’s head as they held hands in a heartfelt moment.

Another segment of the video captured the couple embracing warmly, symbolising their deep affection. However, while Steve Crown’s face was visible, his fiancée’s identity had been kept hidden.

Steve Crown shares another video from his proposal as he announces wedding date, hashtag. Credit: stevecrown.

Source: Instagram

Captioning the new video of him going on his knees to propose, Steve Crown wrote in the caption:

“Approved by God. We are now forever” #crowningruth2025 26th APRIL 2025."

Watch the video showing Steve Crown's fiancée's face below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls naming Steve Crown among the list of celebrities who would walk down the aisle in 2025.

Moses Bliss, others congratulate Steve Crown

Legit.ng compiled some of the congratulatory messages, while some netizens gushed about Steven Crown's fiancée's beauty.

Read the comments below:

mosesbliss said:

"Congratulations @steve_crown_official The Lord has gone ahead!"

iam_edwinaaa wrote:

"Congratulations sir your home is so blessed."

okopi_peterson said:

"Achalugo we don dey marry you."

eben_rocks wrote:

"Congratulations dear brother.. your union will benefit the kingdom bless humanity."

_tobilawal said:

"Na wa oo. All these men of God just Dey marry fine fine wife…. And my pastor say it’s not by the looks. Taaaaaaaah!."

puritys_signature wrote:

"Make I go tell my husband say my crush is getting married ,I love much love this man of God, congratulations sir."

fortune__esther said:

"Sir I thought you are married before Sorry for the question ooo, Whenever you come to Deprince magodo you do come with your wife and child 🥹 or she is not your wife ni I’m confused."

favourreuben_ said:

"Another cute babies loading Massive congratulations 🎊🍾🎈 guys Another sign for me to marry for looks and everything good🫠😂. Nothing missing , nothing broken. You both look so adorable."

How Juma Jux proposed to Priscilla Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux made another public proposal to Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, in the presence of family members.

Priscilla's eyes were covered as Juma Jux took her to the stage to propose to her.

He went on his knee and brought out the ring, which he showed to Priscilla Ojo. She was all smiles as she saw the ring and couldn't contain her joy.

