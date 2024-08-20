Portable has shared details of what transpired between him and his attackers at a venue in Lagos state

The singer was recently beaten by some men when he visited Iju Ishaga area of the state and pictures of the singer after being rough handled made it online

The music star claimed that he was attacked by some men and not area boys, he described them and how he also dealt with them

Controversial street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has opened up about his recent attack in Lagos state.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was at Iju Ishaga area in Lagos state, where he was attacked and wounded. He claimed that some items were stolen from him.

Portable opens about attack at Iju ishaga. Photo credit@portablebabey

In a new video recorded by the music star, he said that his attackers were not boys, but men who were about 40 years of age.

He said that they beat him, and he collapsed and some of them threatened to kill him if care was not taken.

Portable asks his attackers questions

In the clip, he asked the people, who attacked him, what he had done to warrant such beating from them.

The Zeh Nation boss claimed that he also beat them, as he described the kind of blows he received from them. He also described the type he gave them.

The music act, who is into real estate, explained that there were police men at the office of the man, who staged the show, yet he was attacked.

This is not the first time that Portable will be attacked. A few months ago, some men beat him in his hotel room after a deal went sour.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer about his attack. Here are some of the comments below:

@holuyemisop:

"Why you go dey shout Eiye ni mii for Aiyes territory and you kno say fight Dey town between Eiye and Aiyes for those area bro to me I see this matter as game matter because na every where you dey shout Eiye nii me."

@jaymax.wmtg:

"Youth wey busy dey bomb."

@eleniyan_otf_jnr:

"Egbon don watch India movie tire jare."

@modupe_ola_jewelry:

"Them suppose comot all ur front teeth make we for rest for dis internet."

@glamourqueen600:

“Lol dem for help us sew ur mouth."

@jimsafrat:

"The shout dey disturb my ear. Abeg gossipmilll easy on us with portable matter abeg."

@elbanny53:

"Achievement people."

@feilixer9:

"Is this what to be proud off?"

@sunnyadolor:

"Nuisance."

@lil_topn17:

"Iju ishaga no day play portable you go collect wotowoto next time."

@pearls_empire1200:

"This guy ehh."

Portable fights fan in the trenches

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video making the rounds, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered round him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

Source: Legit.ng