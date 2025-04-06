Flying Eagles goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso kept his first professional clean sheet in Ukraine with Chornomorets Odesa

The 20-year-old impressed at the U-20 AFCON and FIFA U-20 World Cup with standout performances

Aniagboso's rise comes amid growing doubts over the current Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali

Rising Nigerian goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso is making waves in Europe after keeping his first professional clean sheet in Chornomorets Odesa’s 1-0 win over LNZ Cherkasy in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The 20-year-old was a commanding presence between the posts, organising his defense and showing confidence beyond his years.

Chijioke Aniagboso in action for the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Photo by Andreas Larrovere

Source: Getty Images

The performance earned him rave reviews as his side secured a crucial three points, and it marked a major milestone for Aniagboso, who had been waiting patiently for his opportunity after initially being benched in favour of more experienced Ukrainian goalkeeper Artur Rudko.

From U-20 star to European breakout

Aniagboso’s rise in football has been steady and impressive.

He first caught national attention during the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he kept four clean sheets in five matches, including a standout 4-0 win over Tunisia.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper’s efforts helped the Flying Eagles secure a third-place finish in the tournament.

Aniagboso’s journey continued at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, where he delivered key saves in victories against Italy and host nation Argentina.

The young goalkeeper’s consistency, reflexes, and calm under pressure made him one of the standout young players of the competition.

Chijioke Aniagboso has been tipped as a possible successor to Stanley Nwabali as the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper in the future. Photo credit: @PoojaMedia

Source: Twitter

Since signing with Chornomorets Odesa in September 2023, Aniagboso had to bide his time on the bench. But with Rudko faltering and the club in desperate need of defensive stability, the Nigerian was given a second chance — and he took it with both hands.

Super Eagles future No. 1?

With Stanley Nwabali under pressure following Nigeria’s underwhelming 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, many fans are already looking for a new goalie to replace the Chippa United captain.

Focus is already gearing towards Aniagboso as a possible long-term solution between the sticks for the Super Eagles.

The growing belief is that his continued development in Europe, coupled with past youth international success, could see him wear the No. 1 jersey sooner than expected.

While it’s still early days in his club career, Aniagboso’s progress is being closely monitored by Nigerian fans and coaches alike.

If he maintains this form, the calls for a Super Eagles invitation may soon become impossible to ignore.

Source: Legit.ng