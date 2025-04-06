A Nigerian female student has sparked emotional reactions from netizens after sharing her experience in school

According to the lady, she has been sleeping on a cold floor throughout her stay in school because she can't afford a bed

A video shared by a young Nigerian student has sparked emotional reactions on social media.

The video, which revealed the student's struggle with accommodation, garnered attention and sympathy from netizens.

Student who sleeps on cold floor cries out

The TikTok user, @aa_hee_sha, revealed that she had been sleeping on a cold floor throughout her stay in school due to her inability to afford a bed.

Her story shed light on the challenges faced by some students in Nigeria, particularly those from low-income backgrounds.

In her words:

"Nobody knew I had no bed since my ND 1 till now. Not even a single student bed. Been sleeping on a cold floor throughout."

The student's plight touched many, causing an outpouring of support and concern on social media.

Reactions as student shares emotional plight

@Mummy Zoey said:

"Life is so private that no one knows my baby and I is starving for about 2 days now that I can’t even afford her cereals."

@OLÁ said:

"My NCE 1 be like war!Na my mama two wrappers I dey spread for floor, body dey pain me like anything, I no dey allow people visit me coz of shame. Na soccer I dey use carry sorrow comot for body but God."

@ONLY DAUGHTER said:

"Life is so private nobody knew I had no money to get my self a private space since 100l cos of lack of funds Now I'm in 200l."

@Oma said:

"Omo this life sha. Me in 300L and haven't paid my school fees. I don't know what to do cus I've gone too far to quit and I really suffered even 5 naira I don't have."

@Awolowo111 said:

"For that same iree let me link you with my dad lecture in the school he will help you out I promise."

@Temidayo said:

"Life is so private that nobody knows I don’t have anything to feed my baby since morning even 500 to buy garri and drink with her will go a long way. Have been breastfeeding with empty stomach."

@arewakitchen3 reacted:

"Is bed really what u need? My sister, abeg I didn’t have bed throughout my nd days o not even rug, na carpet I get, just pile up ur towel and wrapper you’re good ma."

@Yemmyk501 commented:

"Same here, I stayed with different people throughout my ND and hnd, because I couldn't afford to rent an apartment due to school bills."

@Rothinsofficial added:

"Na life wey don spoil, during my ond ,na used bed I later buy when I reach nd2 first semester dat time and we were many that don’t have bed then."

Watch the video here:

Lady sleeps on floor in new apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady showed how she has been staying in her almost empty apartment without a bed.

As a way to give some relative comfort, the lady folded her clothes to create a duvet for herself to lie on.

