Controversial singer, Portable, is in the news again over his visit to NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo.

The Zazu Zeh crooner’s visit appeared to have been motivated by his fear for his safety after his recent outbursts on social media.

Portable has been known to step on many toes with his provocative utterances on social media and a number of people also went online to warn him not to step foot in some areas in Lagos.

Portable meets MC Oluomo for protection in Lagos. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

During the singer’s visit to Oluomo’s residence, the NURTW boss warned all of Portable’s haters.

Oluomo stated clearly that this is Lagos state and nobody can tell Portable where he cannot go. According to him, the singer can go anywhere he likes in Lagos.

Not stopping there, MC mentioned places like Agege, Oshodi and Lekki and noted that his people are in those places and Portable is safe to go anywhere.

The excited Portable was also seen in the background hailing MC Oluomo.

See videos from Portable’s visit to MC Oluomo below:

Internet users accuse Portable of being scared as they react to his Oluomo visit

After Portable shared clips from his time with MC Oluomo online, a number of people were amused. Many people taunted him for being obviously scared and noted that he only had his ‘big mouth’ working for him. Read some of their comments below:

Pab_loricchy:

“Dem just de give this guy mind to do more rubbish .

Gbemileke4:

“Wayre , you deh fear , you run go MC side make dem guide you and boost your stupid morale Wey go still push you.”

Officialnovaman:

“Were you don run lean so your papa no get craze na mouth you they use .”

Datboi_autos:

“Make you self no dey talk to much stop capping to much ‍♂️.”

Shadyshisha24:

“ Akoi 1 million followers .”

Taymi_j:

“Don't let them push you oooo this ones are made already be careful guy.”

Official_larrycash:

“MC is this MC is that…. If them born your papa well go him front go talk ham… I promise you something go sha do you sha nii.”

Smart30bg_:

“Make I laugh na oluomo go rescue you abii from one place to another I no say you go still shade oluomo one day.”

_____Eniola72:

“Weyre they fear, Dey there they deceive your self, shaa do weyre enter Lagos island, you go talk maybe na MC oluomo get Lagos island .”

Interesting.

Portable backtracks on One Million Boys claim

Portable took to social media to backtrack on his claim of being the founder of a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the controversial Zazu Zeh crooner tried to make amends after his initial claim of founding the cult group went viral on social media.

In the new video, Portable claimed that he meant he has one million fans and not that he founded the One Million Boys cult group.

