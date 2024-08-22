Nigerian singer David and Cubana Chiefpriest buzzed the internet with their recent confession

The Afrobeats singer and the self-acclaimed celebrity barman stopped by the popular O2 Arena and talked about buying it

The video of the musician and his friend discussing their plan caught the attention of many online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his best friend Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, best known as Cubana Chiefpriest, made known their intentions to buy the popular O2 Arena.

The Afrobeats star and the self-acclaimed celebrity barman revealed this during a recent stopover at the multi-purpose indoor arena in London.

Davido and Chiefpriest speak on buying 02 Arena. Credit: @davido, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In what looked like a playful conversion in the renowned vicinity, the duo talked about purchasing the event and bragged about their wealth.

In a previous report, Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, has also spoken out amid the singer's drama with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The celebrity barman sent a message to Davido, assuring him that the situation would be resolved in due course Cubana.

Chiefpriest, however, caused a stir after sharing more pictures from Davido's traditional wedding.

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian singer caused a frenzy online after a video captured him at a gathering with friends.

The Afrobeat star, enjoying the moment, took the opportunity to boast about his skills and talent.

The viral video, shared on Elon Musk's X platform, showed Davido claiming to be the only GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in Nigeria.

This statement seemed to be prompted by the setting the star and his friends were in.

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng