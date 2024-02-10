Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s recent banter with one of his sons, Obinna, has drawn the attention of netizens

The celebrity barman shared a video of his son eating from his plate of food after finishing his own portion

The video raised mixed feelings from netizens with some of them calling it an unhealthy habit that should be stopped

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest and one of his sons, Obinna, are trending on social media.

It all started when the celebrity barman shared a video of his young son trying to eat from his plate of food.

Nigerians react to video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son eating his dad's food. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while clearing his plate of rice. Shortly after he finished eating, he approached his father’s plate of food.

Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife spoke in the background as they cautioned their son. However, the little boy seemed determined, and his father gave in by telling him to take a spoon of rice from his plate.

The little boy made good use of the opportunity by filling up his spoon with his father’s rice, and Chiefpriest could not hide his amusement. In the caption of the video, he called Obinna a foodie.

He wrote:

“My Son Obinna❣️ Foodie Of Life, Dude Is A ProMax Version Of His Daddy. Biggie Daddy’s Bestie. Blessings Money Can Never Buy.”

See the video below:

Cubana Chiefpriest and son’s video raises mixed feelings

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest and his son, Obinna, soon drew the attention of many netizens. Many of them shared their thoughts on the video. Read some of their comments below:

fabmannies:

“You seem to have money, engage a dietitian, get a meal plan, get a private chef to make healthier options for you all. Hire a personal trainer. Health is wealth. There are preventable health problems that even your money can’t solve.”

makanakiiil':

“Big man pikin na BIGGIE, poor man pikin na OROBO… Bros hustle ooh make dem call your fat pikin biggie not orobo God bless your home CP.”

africanzo_:

“This is not even healthy.”

mallam.faiz:

“I for advice you MEDICALLY but who Are Me? Who I are to advise a billionaire.”

princessdaizy:

“Coming from a place of love , no hate my brother but this boy is at risk of heart disease and diabetes, he is even struggling to breathe, if you love your son, help him now with a healthy food and portion control and let him actively engage in sports, UDO!”

skolastica9':

“He is getting obese. Pls watch the quantity of food he eats. This isn't healthy at all.”

saul.colley:

“Trust me you are not helping his health better to start helping him now.”

havens_signature:

“Richman post him pikin, poor people dey advice am. As if you people opinions matter.”

bambad___:

“lol they think it’s enjoyment until young man self esteem begin to set in in his teen.”

twoshadesofrubee:

“This is nowhere near healthy!”

olu_herodotus:

“Who am I to advise a rich man on paediatric obesity. Las las they have access to better healthcare than the average person. Abeg chop life my boy.”

florence_julius:

“E get children wey go eat like this boy and them nor go still fat so let the child be .he will outgrow it , Abi ona think say the parents nor Dey see am lecturers.”

adorable_kyrah:

“See the way the little boy dey breathe sef.”

ruth_zagiri:

“This is not healthy they should adapt to healthier food for him.”

Cubana Chiefpriest opens food business for son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest opened a business for one of his sons, Donald.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Chiefpriest shared a heartwarming video of the moment his little boy was cutting the ribbon to signify the opening of the business.

The six-year-old boy who stood in the middle of his parents was seen wearing a cute chef uniform as other onlookers celebrated him for having a business at his young age.

