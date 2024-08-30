Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, made waves online following their recent lovey-dovey moment

The musician and the mother of his kids, also known as his Talent manager, visited an expensive restaurant recently

The moment captured left both fans and netizens enthralled over their bond as they gushed interesting reactions online

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun and his baby mama, Jada Pollock, also known as his talent manager, are having the best of their relationship.

The celebrity love birds appeared to have recently gone on a love night date as a moment from their romantic time went viral online.

Wizkid and Jada P go on a date together. Credit: @wizkid, @jada.p

Source: Instagram

In the circulating photo, the Ojuelegba crooner and the mother of his children are seen at a luxurious restaurant. Jada is leaning on Wizkid's shoulder while gently holding his chin.

Both shared a sweet smile for the quick snapshot, with the Afrobeats superstar wrapping his arm around Jada in a loving shoulder hug.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a previous report, Jada P caused a stir online with a recent event video confirming her pregnancy.

The mother of two was seen with her children and family members at a lively gathering.

Jada, fully immersed in the moment, danced to the upbeat music playing in the background while waving a white napkin in her hand.

Dressed in a red two-piece outfit, her noticeable baby bump was on display, revealing a glimpse of her stomach, which quickly became the focus of attention.

See the picture below:

Wizkid and Jada P trend online

Legit.ng captured the hearty comments from fans. See them below:

@okewumiii:

"Kini mo se am talking butterflies."

@Olahmy02:

"Nothing wey anybody won tell me….Jada don lock Wizzy. Ibrahim ti love up oooo, I love it for him."

@okewumiii:

"Kini mo se am talking butterflies."

@stephen__fx:

Iyawo and him oga."

@iam_razzy_lee:

"Together❤️ 4ever. Wizkid x Jada."

@GbosiboS67391:

"Emi popsy."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

Source: Legit.ng