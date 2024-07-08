Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, has also broken his silence amid the singer's drama with his baby mama Sophia Momodu

The celebrity barman sent a message to Davido, assuring him that the situation would be resolved in due course

Cubana Chiefpriest, however, caused a stir after sharing more pictures from Davido's traditional wedding

Music star David Adeleke, aka Davido's best friend, and celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has also reacted to the battle between the singer and Sophia Momodu over Imade's custody.

Assuring Davido in Igbo language, Chiefpriest said the situation would be resolved in due course.

Cubana Chiefpriest assures Davido over his battle with Sophia Momodu. Credit: @cubana_Chiefpriest @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest who called Davido by his Igbo name 'Chukwuma' also shared more pictures from Davido's wedding to Chioma.

Sharing the photos, Chiefpriest wrote in a caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Chief David ChukwuMa Adeleke, Ogechi Kacha Ma Nwanne. No Worry Na Only Time E Go Take.. What Goes Up Must Surely Come Down. Oji Ihe Nwata Welie Aka Elu Aka Ga Emecha Fuwa Ya Ufu Owedata Aka Ya. #CpNoSmall."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Chiefpriest's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below

big___blezzed:

"E Dey do this egbon like say make the wedding never end."

whitney_icey:

"Na this marriage make many people dey run up and down. Congratulations once again Chivido."

callhim_kenny

"E just be like say CP No want make the wedding end at all."

iampatbess2000:

"I like the way you like and protect David."

chizzy_blissberry:

"lol it’s the chief David Chukwuma Adeleke for me name fit so well I love how you love my favourite."

ginikabliss:

"If I be Davido I won’t even worry myself over this matter,she should train the child time will come Imade will look for her dad cus Davido has being an amazing father to all his children."

cartruckdealer:

"Na say OBO no marry MUMUDO she no want them have peace of mind after wedding."

Davido's ally Tunde Ednut shades Sophia Momodu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Davido's ally, Tunde Ednut, threw shades at Sophia Momodu amid her battle with the singer.

Tunde claimed Davido's marriage was what triggered Sophia the more.

He further prayed for Davido and Chioma's union.

Source: Legit.ng